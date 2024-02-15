"No chance" - Pundit explains why Arsenal shouldn't sign Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe

Football pundit Ally McCoist has urged Arsenal not to break the bank for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. He believes that the Gunners are better off without the PSG star, who can severely affect their wage structure if he joins.

Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist claimed that Arsenal would struggle to keep everyone happy if they signed Mbappe on inflated wages. He believes that the Frenchman will score goals for the Gunners, but it is not worth the financial hassle. He said:

"No. No chance. Not only would you break it, you'd absolutely have to obliterate it and destroy it and once you do that, you know, it's happening. There are knocks on the door, 'He's on this, I'm only on a quarter of that, I've scored this many goals,' etc. etc."

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to leave PSG at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has clarified that he does not intend to sign a new deal with the French giants and has been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe will not make Arsenal favorites for Premier League title

Ally McCoist also claimed that Arsenal would not become favorites for the Premier League title even if they signed Kylian Mbappe. He added that Manchester City would remain in the driver's seat, stating:

"No, I wouldn't [make Arsenal title favorites]; I'd still pick Manchester City. Listen, I love the guy; I think he's a tremendous player. I'll never forget watching that World Cup final hat-trick live, one of the highlights of my football [career]."

McCoist has urged Mbappe to turn his Real Madrid dream into a reality. He believes it is the best time for him to make the switch and said on talkSPORT:

"And it's one of these situations where I'd probably like to see him move. He's been there [at PSG] and I'm not sure I'm happy with the power that he's got there either, remember that story about stakes in the club and he could have a say in this, have a say in that. I think that there's only one club that he's got an opportunity to go to, Madrid. I think that's the only one."

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer and are readying an offer. However, Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs.