"No coach in the world can play the front 3 together (Messi, Neymar and Mbappe), it's impossible!" - Daniel Riolo blasts PSG superstars

French journalist Daniel Riolo has launched an attack on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) esteemed attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe following the Parisians' draw against Stade Reims.

PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Stade Reims at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 29. The hosts failed to claim the win despite having Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe in their line-up.

The Brazilian gave Les Parisiens the lead in the 51st minute of the match, but a ford card for Marco Verratti made life difficult for them. While a 10-men PSG managed to hold on to their one-goal lead for most of the second half, they eventually conceded a late equalizer.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun pulled level for Reims in the final seconds of the match. The disappointing draw saw PSG, who remain at the top of the table, drop yet another couple of points in Ligue 1.

Speaking after the game, Riolo cited the attack as a problem area for the Parc des Princes outfit. The French journalist is of the view that it is impossible to incorporate Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe in the same line-up. He said on RMC Sport:

"No coach in the world can play the front 3 together (Messi, Neymar and Mbappe), it's impossible!"

It is worth noting that Christophe Galtier's side have only won one of their last four league matches. This means that they have only picked up four points out of the possible 12 in that period.

While PSG are still placed at the top of the Ligue 1 table, they now only have a three-point lead over second-placed RC Lens. They face the risk of losing their place if they do not improve their form.

How have Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

While Riolo has been critical of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe, it is worth noting that all three players have been in fine form this season. The attacking trio also notably starred for their respective nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentinean icon has found the back of the net 13 times in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians. He has also provided 14 assists for his teammates so far.

The Brazilian has 17 goals to his name from 25 matches across all competitions for the Parisians this term. His goal against Reims, though, was his first in Ligue 1 in almost three months.

The Frenchman, on the other hand, has notably scored 25 goals in as many games for the club. He also has six assists to his name.

