"No comparison" - Harry Redknapp feels Harry Kane is 'on another level' to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku 

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Harry Redknapp feels Harry Kane is better than his Chelsea counterpart Romelu Lukaku. He said the Spurs striker is on "another level" compared to the Belgian, who made a sensational return to the Premier League last August. Admittedly, neither of the players have had a particularly good season so far.

While Kane's blistering goalscoring form has gone off the boil, scoring only five times in 18 matches, Lukaku's second stint with the Blues has been riddled with injuries. The Belgian has scored an identical number of goals in the top-flight thus far in just three fewer matches.

The strike duo are now all set to go head-to-head on Sunday as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The London rivals clashed twice in the Carabao Cup semi-finals last week but neither player found the target as the Blues advanced into the finals.

However, Kane recently found the net in a memorable comeback win over Leicester City, bringing his club career tally to 250 goals in all competitions.

SPORF @Sporf



@SpursOfficial

234 Goals



@MillwallFC

9 Goals



@LeytonOrientFC

5 Goals



🦊 @LCFC

2 Goals



🤔 Back to his best? @HKane notched the 250th goal of his club career last night!234 Goals9 Goals@LeytonOrientFC5 Goals2 Goals🤔 Back to his best? 🔥 @HKane notched the 250th goal of his club career last night! ⚪ @SpursOfficial ⚽ 234 Goals🔵 @MillwallFC⚽ 9 Goals🔴 @LeytonOrientFC⚽ 5 Goals🦊 @LCFC⚽ 2 Goals🤔 Back to his best? https://t.co/q8S7i1wAga

Redknapp heaped praise on the quality of the strike too while comparing him to Lukaku. Speaking to talkSPORT Breakfast, he said:

“Harry Kane was fantastic against Leicester, I know he hit some shots over the bar from decent positions but his general play and the goal was absolutely top drawer, what a finish.

“There’s no comparison between the two front men, Harry Kane’s on another level to Lukaku.”

Chelsea hitman can learn from Kane, says pundit

Echoing Redknapp's sentiments was another talkSPORT commentator Alan Brazil, a former Ipswich Town striker. He waxed lyrical about Kane's hold-up ability and his strength in possession, while saying that Lukaku can look up to that to improve his own game.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb Alan Brazil: “There’s no comparison between the two front men, Harry Kane’s on another level to Lukaku. The ball gets played up to Lukaku and it comes straight back off him!"



- talkSPORT Alan Brazil: “There’s no comparison between the two front men, Harry Kane’s on another level to Lukaku. The ball gets played up to Lukaku and it comes straight back off him!" - talkSPORT https://t.co/qb8jTPYu5v

Adding to Redknapp's comments, he said:

“The ball gets played up to Lukaku and it comes straight back off him.

Also Read Article Continues below

“Look at Harry, the way he holds it. He gets his body in the way, he’s strong, he keeps possession but Lukaku’s the opposite at the moment. It’s a part of his game he could really improve on.”

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava