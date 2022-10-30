"No comparison", "Will always be better" - Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate reignited after PSG star scores stunning goal in Ligue 1

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has added another chapter to its lengthy history following the former's incredible goal in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent Ligue 1 win over Troyes.
Messi scored the second goal for his side in a 4-3 win on Saturday (October 29), equalizing after the Parisians had gone 2-1 down.
Mama Balde scored twice for the visitors at the Parc des Princes, with Ante Palaversa scoring another. But strikes from Carlos Soler, Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe handed the Ligue 1 giants the win.
Messi's left-footed driven shot from outside the box outfoxed the Troyes goalkeeper. Here's the Argentina international's strike:
Lionel Messi also assisted Neymar's goal to help his side complete the win. Following the result, comparisons between him and Cristiano Ronaldo began to crop up again, especially as the Portuguese scored in his last outing for Manchester United.
Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in the Red Devils' 3-0 Europa League win over FC Sheriff on Thursday (October 27).
Former Tottenham Hotspur and England attacker Gary Lineker was among those who took part in the debate. He claimed that Messi is the better footballer, even though a case could be made for Ronaldo being the better goalscorer.
"You could make some sort of argument about who is the greatest goal scorer, but as footballers, there really is no comparison," Lineker tweeted in reply to Piers Morgan's tweet claiming Ronaldo is the greatest of all time.
How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared so far this season
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had vastly different seasons for PSG and Manchester United, respectively. While the Argentine has led the French giants with aplomb, the latter has been restricted to sporadic appearances off the bench.
In all, Messi has scored 11 goals and priovided 12 assists in 16 matches across competitions, a massive improvement from his performances last season.
Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored thrice and assisted just once in 13 appearances. He has started just two Premier League games this season after trying to leave the club in search of Champions League football all summer.