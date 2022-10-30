"No comparison", "Will always be better" - Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate reignited after PSG star scores stunning goal in Ligue 1

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has added another chapter to its lengthy history following the former's incredible goal in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) recent Ligue 1 win over Troyes.

Messi scored the second goal for his side in a 4-3 win on Saturday (October 29), equalizing after the Parisians had gone 2-1 down.

Mama Balde scored twice for the visitors at the Parc des Princes, with Ante Palaversa scoring another. But strikes from Carlos Soler, Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe handed the Ligue 1 giants the win.

Messi's left-footed driven shot from outside the box outfoxed the Troyes goalkeeper. Here's the Argentina international's strike:

Leo Messi thee GOAT Look at that, What a GoalLeo Messi thee GOAT Look at that, What a GoalLeo Messi thee GOAT🐐 https://t.co/TScip2lN3R

Lionel Messi also assisted Neymar's goal to help his side complete the win. Following the result, comparisons between him and Cristiano Ronaldo began to crop up again, especially as the Portuguese scored in his last outing for Manchester United.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in the Red Devils' 3-0 Europa League win over FC Sheriff on Thursday (October 27).

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England attacker Gary Lineker was among those who took part in the debate. He claimed that Messi is the better footballer, even though a case could be made for Ronaldo being the better goalscorer.

"You could make some sort of argument about who is the greatest goal scorer, but as footballers, there really is no comparison," Lineker tweeted in reply to Piers Morgan's tweet claiming Ronaldo is the greatest of all time.

💭 @d__annyc Messi proving he’s great, hasnt lost a step, competing for all titles, in the form of his life, first player in all of Europe to record double digits g/a while ronaldo celebrates scoring his 3rd goal against a poverty team in the europa league where he cant get minutes. Levels Messi proving he’s great, hasnt lost a step, competing for all titles, in the form of his life, first player in all of Europe to record double digits g/a while ronaldo celebrates scoring his 3rd goal against a poverty team in the europa league where he cant get minutes. Levels https://t.co/SU98WK40ww

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Messi after scoring a 30meter banger equaliser VS Ronaldo after scoring a useless tap in. Messi after scoring a 30meter banger equaliser VS Ronaldo after scoring a useless tap in. https://t.co/fDGwKa5PSd

It isn't debate! Messi vs Ronaldo:More GoalsMore AssistsMore G/AMore TrophiesMore MatchesMore Ballon d’OrMore Golden BootsMore FreekicksMore PenaltiesMore Outside-the-box GoalsMore DribblesMore AwardsMore MOTMMore MVPIt isn't debate! Messi vs Ronaldo:🇵🇹 More Goals🇦🇷 More Assists🇦🇷 More G/A🇦🇷 More Trophies🇵🇹 More Matches🇦🇷 More Ballon d’Or🇦🇷 More Golden Boots🇦🇷 More Freekicks🇵🇹 More Penalties🇦🇷 More Outside-the-box Goals🇦🇷 More Dribbles🇦🇷 More Awards🇦🇷 More MOTM🇦🇷 More MVPIt isn't debate! https://t.co/bRpoejmO3N

Greatest Of All Time 𓃵 Messi has 52 G/A in 2022 , This year Messi has Been on FireGreatest Of All Time Messi has 52 G/A in 2022 , This year Messi has Been on Fire 🔥Greatest Of All Time 🇦🇷𓃵 https://t.co/n35jKZhsu3

Advans @MichaelAdvans They made us believe Mbappe was carrying Messi not knowing it was quite the opposite this Ronaldo fanbase and their Nkwasiasem sigh! They made us believe Mbappe was carrying Messi not knowing it was quite the opposite this Ronaldo fanbase and their Nkwasiasem sigh!

Mojeda ➐ @Mojeda101 Lionel Messi has more assists in his last 3 matches than Cristiano Ronaldo has with Manchester United since we re-signed him



We really went after the wrong goat Lionel Messi has more assists in his last 3 matches than Cristiano Ronaldo has with Manchester United since we re-signed himWe really went after the wrong goat 📊 Lionel Messi has more assists in his last 3 matches than Cristiano Ronaldo has with Manchester United since we re-signed him 😔We really went after the wrong goat 😭 https://t.co/1scjRpBe2U

D𝗲𝗹𝗲߷☕ @therealdele_ , what a goooooaaaaalll Messi will always be better than ronaldo anytime anyday, what a goooooaaaaalll Messi will always be better than ronaldo anytime anyday🐐🔥, what a goooooaaaaalll

How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared so far this season

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had vastly different seasons for PSG and Manchester United, respectively. While the Argentine has led the French giants with aplomb, the latter has been restricted to sporadic appearances off the bench.

In all, Messi has scored 11 goals and priovided 12 assists in 16 matches across competitions, a massive improvement from his performances last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored thrice and assisted just once in 13 appearances. He has started just two Premier League games this season after trying to leave the club in search of Champions League football all summer.

