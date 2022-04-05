“No concerns” – Tuchel insists he expects ‘100% commitment’ from Chelsea star despite transfer talks

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has 'no concerns' regarding the future of his star defender Andreas Christensen.

The Danish international has been widely tipped to leave the Blues at the end of the season amid interest from a host of clubs. As per Football Insider, he has reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona.

However, Chelsea boss Tuchel has insisted that he expects '100% commitment' from the centre-back. He revealed he 'had conversations' with the Dane 'last summer and through winter'.

Ahead of the Blues' Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, Tuchel shed light on Christensen's situation.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



Edouard Mendy was involved in



si.com/soccer/chelsea… Andreas Christensen was left out for tactical reasons against Brentford and will be available for selection to face Real Madrid.Edouard Mendy was involved in #Chelsea training, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be sidelined for the #UCL clash. Andreas Christensen was left out for tactical reasons against Brentford and will be available for selection to face Real Madrid. Edouard Mendy was involved in #Chelsea training, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to be sidelined for the #UCL clash.si.com/soccer/chelsea…

As quoted by Football.London, he said:

"No concerns. Maybe it is a big more challenging for him than normal in a moment where everything is clear. But maybe he cleared his future. I don't know it yet, but for me it is very clear when I had conversations with him last summer and through winter. The bottom line was that as long as he is my player, I will not expect anything less than 100% commitment."

Tuchel has also claimed that it was 'nothing personal' from him to leave the Dane out on the bench in Chelsea's match against Brentford at the weekend. The Blues lost 4-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Pemier League clash.

He added:

"This is what I demand for him. That he was out Saturday was nothing personal, just a tactical choice. He is our player and we want to have the most of him. He needs to be focus. This is his job and it's what we expect."

Chelsea could have a defensive crisis to solve in the summer

At the moment, Chelsea are going through uncertain times with their owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by the UK Government.

They are not permitted to do any kind of business and are now even allowed to offer new contracts to their players.

Christensen looks destined to leave the club at the end of the season along with his colleague Antonio Rudiger.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed. Barça president Laporta confirms: "We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names". ✍🏻Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed. Barça president Laporta confirms: "We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names". ✍🏻📑 #FCB Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed.

Even if the West London club finds a solution to resolve the situation following a takeover, replacing two pivotal defenders will be a huge ask.

Christensen has been an excellent servant for Chelsea over the years. He made his way through the academy ranks to go on and make 156 appearances for the Blues.

Edited by Aditya Singh