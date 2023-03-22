"No culture of winning anything" – Andy Townsend claims there's no way Chelsea star joins Tottenham next summer

Former Chelsea midfielder Andy Townsend has claimed that contract rebel Mason Mount won't join Tottenham Hotspur next campaign.

Mount, 24, has established himself as a regular starter for Chelsea over the past three seasons. Since returning from two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County, he has helped his boyhood club lift three trophies.

A right-footed creative midfielder adept at operating in multiple roles, the 36-cap England international has been a hot topic of discussion of late. With contract talks with the Blues in a limbo, he has attracted interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur for a summer move.

Mason Mount has now appointed Neil Fewings as new agent, agreement done weeks ago — understand it's very likely that he will leave Chelsea in July.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Townsend shared this thoughts on Mount's ideal future destinations and ruled out a switch to Tottenham. He said:

"He has had a culture of winning at Chelsea, so he's not going to get that at Spurs. No culture of winning anything, so I don't see Mason Mount wanting to literally go there."

Apart from Liverpool and Tottenham, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in signing Mount this summer, as per Football Insider. Chelsea are said to have told their youth product that he is free to find another club after failing to find a contract solution.

However, Mount is apparently a big fan of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and would prefer a permanent move to Anfield ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to the aforementioned report.

Mount, who has been at the Blues since the age of six, has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 192 games for Graham Potter's side.

Chelsea urged to rope in 27-year-old striker

Speaking on CFCTV, erstwhile Blues defender Jason Cundy urged his former club to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. He said:

"Do we need a centre forward? Yes, we do. Ivan Toney has his issues off the field with what's happening with the betting situation he's been charged with; let's wait and see.

"He's a Chelsea centre-forward to me, the way he is, the way he looks, the way he plays. We need a platform. We need a rugged, hard, clever, intelligent footballer up front. He ticks a lot of boxes. Plus, he knows the Premier League."

Toney, 27, has scored 16 goals and four assists in 25 Premier League matches for Brentford this season. He has also been handed his first England call-up ahead of this month's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

