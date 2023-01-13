“No more defending this bum” – Fans fed up with Barcelona star despite win to secure Supercopa de Espana final berth

Barcelona fans were disappointed with Ferran Torres' performance in the team's win against Real Betis on penalties in the Supercopa de Espana semifinals on Thursday (January 12)

Xavi's side took the lead in the 40th minute, thanks to Robert Lewandowski, before Nabil Fekir equalised for Betis 13 minutes from time. Ansu Fati restored the Blaugrana's advantage in the third minute of extra time. Lorenzo Jesus Moron Garcia, though, restored parity in the 110th minute. Betis midfielder Andreas Guardado was sent off in the 118th minute before the game went to penalties.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen denied Juanmi and William Carvalho from the spot. Robert Lewandowski, Frank Kessie, Ansu Fati and Pedri scored for the Blaugrana to seal their place in the final against Real Madrid on Sunday (January 15).

Fans on Twitter, though, were far from enthused by the performance of Torres, who had replaced Dembele in the 63rd minute. They pointed out the former Manchester City and Valencia star strolled around the pitch as if he had been playing from the start.

Others pointed out his lack of positional awareness, as the player kept finding himself in offside positions and also misplaced passes on multiple instances. That didn't sit well with fans, who pointed out that while the player came to the club with a lot of promise, he hasn't delivered on the pitch.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

Roy @TheRoyNextDoor Was Ferran Torres dropped on his head as a child? Was Ferran Torres dropped on his head as a child?

Muhammad Butt @muhammadbutt Ferran Torres came on after 63 minutes so why is he ambling about the pitch like he’s been out there since minute 1?



sometimes I just don’t get that guy. like, obviously he’s not as good as Dembélé or even Raphinha but he’s not THIS much worse, surely? he’s been useless! Ferran Torres came on after 63 minutes so why is he ambling about the pitch like he’s been out there since minute 1?sometimes I just don’t get that guy. like, obviously he’s not as good as Dembélé or even Raphinha but he’s not THIS much worse, surely? he’s been useless!

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak Ferran needs to wake up.



Very sloppy reception, mishits passes and mistimes his movement.



He's suspended for LaLiga so one should think he'd be all in this game. Sadly not been the case.



I still like the idea/profile of him a lot but we need to see it on the pitch more. Ferran needs to wake up.Very sloppy reception, mishits passes and mistimes his movement.He's suspended for LaLiga so one should think he'd be all in this game. Sadly not been the case.I still like the idea/profile of him a lot but we need to see it on the pitch more.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Ferran needs to learn the offside rule man… Ferran needs to learn the offside rule man…

🇪🇷🕊️ @BetterCallAlba Everyone blaming busquets but in reality it's Ferran who was part of the problem



3 missplaced passes Everyone blaming busquets but in reality it's Ferran who was part of the problem 3 missplaced passes

𝑨𝑪 🇲🇦 @dizasterclass I'm still chuckling man DEMBÉLÉ subbed off for FERRAN in the 63rdI'm still chuckling man DEMBÉLÉ subbed off for FERRAN in the 63rd 😭 I'm still chuckling man

torre🇸🇴 @husovo No more defending this bum Ferran Torres. No more defending this bum Ferran Torres. https://t.co/f2YcYVw3Vc

Subhash @Subhash__Tweets Ferran is Morata regen. Excellent positional awareness. Offside all the time. Ferran is Morata regen. Excellent positional awareness. Offside all the time.

Ferran Torres has been underwhelming since joining Barcelona last year

FC Barcelona v sUD Almeria - LaLiga Santander

Since arriving in Barcelona in January 2022, Torres has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 47 games across competitions.

He has made 21 appearances for Xavi's side this season, starting just nine, bagging five goals and an assist. Torres was signed on Xavi's recommendation, but it's fair to say he has failed to live up to expectations. The 22-year-old will need to make a dramatic turnaround to prove his mettle.

