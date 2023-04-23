"No disrespect to the others" - Xavi says he feels 'more relaxed' when 2 Barcelona stars get the ball after 1-0 Atletico win

Barcelona manager Xavi claimed he feels more relaxed when Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are on the ball. The comments came after the Blaugrana managed to defeat Atletico Madrid by a score of 1-0 at Camp Nou in their latest La Liga clash. Ferran Torres scored the solitary goal in the 44th minute of the match.

De Jong started the game in midfield while Pedri returned from injury as the 20-year-old made a substitute appearance. Speaking about the duo, Xavi said after the match (via Barca Universal):

“No disrespect to the others, but it’s obvious that Frenkie and Pedri are very important, with their talent they improve everything, they are crucial. When Frenkie and Pedri get the ball, I feel more relaxed.”

Pedri has scored seven goals in 31 matches for Barcelona so far this season. During his cameo against Atleti, he completed 21 passes with a 93% accuracy rate.

De Jong has also been pivotal for the team this campaign. The Dutchman has scored two goals and has provided one assist in 35 matches across competitions this term. He completed 73 out of his 80 attempted passes against Los Rojiblancos.

Xavi's side, meanwhile, regained their 11-point lead over Real Madrid with the win. They now have 76 points on the board from 30 La Liga games.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke about the importance of winning against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona took a major leap in their quest to win La Liga with their win against Atletico Madrid. Xavi's side have a 11-point lead atop the table with only eight games to go this campaign.

The Spanish coach emphasized the importance of the win. He told the media following the La Liga clash against Diego Semione's team Camp Nou (via Barca Universal):

“It’s a very important victory. It was key to our goal of winning the league. We beat a great team. They had chances, but we dominated and we had to score the second goal that would have given us peace of mind. But it’s a constant in this League. We have been superior.”

Barcelona will next play Rayo Vallecano in a La Liga away clash on April 26. Vallecano are currently ninth in the league with 40 points from 30 matches. Considering Barca's form, the game should prove to be an easy one for the Catalans.

