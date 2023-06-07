“No DNA test required” “Just beautiful” - Arsenal fans react as adorable image of Bukayo Saka with his grandparents in Nigeria goes viral

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s wholesome picture with his grandparents has gone viral on Twitter, drawing precious reactions from fans.

According to the fan page @AFCPortal, Saka recently took a trip to the Kwara state in Nigeria to meet with his grandparents. The England international posed alongside his grandparents and brother for a simple yet heartwarming photo, which has since found its way to Twitter.

Many fans have been amazed by the uncanny resemblance between Saka and his grandfather, while others could not take their eyes off the happy picture.

Arsenal Portal @AFCPortal | Bukayo Saka pay a visit to his grandparents in Kwara state, Nigeria

Twitter user @emz_35 commented under the post, saying:

NLF @emz_35 @AFCPortal OMG that is just the sweetest picture. It’s so cute @AFCPortal OMG that is just the sweetest picture. It’s so cute 😊

@AfcTrey seconded, adding:

Arsenal fans @bossGus2, @5teinm3tsz, and @msdebbys could not overstate how much Saka looked like his grandfather. They added:

Lastly, @ucheedochie called the image a beautiful family picture. He said:

Bukayo was born in Greater London to Yoruba Nigerian parents, Adenike and Yomi Saka. His parents moved to England as economic migrants. He got enrolled into Arsenal’s Hale End academy at the age of seven and has not looked back since.

The 21-year-old has thus far played 179 games for the Gunners’ senior team in all competitions, scoring 38 times and claiming 40 assists.

Arsenal could be in the running for Chelsea target Yunus Musah

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has speculated that Mikel Arteta’s side could go toe-to-toe with Chelsea for the services of Valencia midfielder Yunus On the In Soccer We Trust podcast, Romano claimed that Chelsea could try for Musah this summer after missing out in January, adding that Arteta is also an admirer.

He said:

“I can reveal to you that in January Chelsea were really serious for Musah. They wanted Musah, they really wanted Musah, but Valencia decided to keep the player because they wanted to avoid relegation, so it was really important to keep Musah. But then they promised him the possibility to leave the club in the summer.

“I would keep Chelsea again there because they've been following him and they really rate him highly, so keep an eye on Chelsea again.”

On the Emirates outfit’s potential interest in him, Romano added:

“Of course, he started in the Arsenal academy. And he’s a player that’s really appreciated there.

“At the moment, it’s not something concrete or something advanced, but that kind of player could be interesting.”

Musah was at Arsenal’s academy between 2012 and 2019 before joining Valencia B as a free agent. He has since emerged as an important first-teamer, clocking 108 appearances for Valencia’s senior over the last three seasons.

