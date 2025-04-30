“No doubt that it was a big mistake” - Ex-Barcelona star says Antonio Rudiger deserves his punishment for antics in Real Madrid loss

Former Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan reckons Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger was deservedly punished for his actions in the Copa del Rey final loss against the Blaugrana last weekend.

In an ill-tempered title clash, Barca took the lead through Pedri in the 28th minute before Kylian Mbappe levelled proceedings in the 70th. Seven minutes later, Aurelien Tchouameni put Los Blancos in front, only for Ferran Torres to bag an 84th-minute equaliser.

Four minutes before penalties loomed, Jules Kounde struck the winner. Moments before the final whistle, Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez reacted to a foul against Mbappe, receiving straight reds. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea said that Rudiger was given his marching orders for throwing an object into the technical area.

Subsequently, the German received a six-game suspension for "minor violence against referees", ruling him out for the season. Speaking about the incident, Gundogan said (as per Madrid Universal):

“When you have Toni (Rudiger) on your team, you think it’s great; when you have him as an opponent, it’s super annoying.

“That’s just his style on the field. Toni (Rudiger) is emotional; in exceptional cases, such as in the cup final, unfortunately, he crossed the line. There is no doubt that it was a big mistake."

The German added about his compatriot:

“Toni (Rudiger) will be sanctioned with 100% of the sanction. That should be enough. Now he has to go through the fire.”

Rudiger has subsequently apologised for his actions and will now miss Los Blancos' next six league games, including the first of the 2025-26 campaign.

What did Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger say about his actions?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger sounded apologetic for his actions in the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona last weekend. It marked Los Blancos' third straight El Clasico defeat, with Madrid ending the game with eight men, including Jude Bellingham, whose red has since been rescinded.

Rudiger posted an apology on social media, while appreciating his team's peformance in the second half. The German said (as per Supersport):

"There's definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I'm very sorry for that. We played a very good game from the 2nd half on. After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I did a mistake. Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night."

Real Madrid next take on Celta Vigo at home in the league on Saturday (May 3). They are second in the standings, four points behind leaders Barcelona, with five games remaining.

