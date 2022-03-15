"No doubt about that for me" - Jamie Carragher makes bold claim about Liverpool and Manchester City as Premier League title race heats up 

Liverpool and Manchester City have been locked in an intense battle for the Premier League crown this season, with the Reds chasing the Cityzens with full force in recent weeks.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has no doubt we are looking at two of the greatest teams in the history of the division.

The title race took a new turn yesterday. Manchester City's goalless draw with Crystal Palace has afforded Liverpool the opportunity to cut short City's lead to just one point if they beat Arsenal tomorrow.

Jamie Carragher couldn't resist showering praise on the two clubs for what they've done in the league this season.

"We are watching two of the greatest teams that have played in the Premier League era," the Englishman told Sky Sports (via Daily Mail).

"Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea teams and different Manchester City teams. Even if this Liverpool team don't win the league this year and City end up winning it.

"This Liverpool team could end up with one title, but these are the two best teams in Europe, no doubt about that for me and they're both in our league. They're two of the best teams we've ever seen in the Premier League, you can see it by the points totals that they get."

As it stands, Manchester City lead the race for the Premier League title this season, with 70 points in 29 games.

The Cityzens have recorded 22 victories, four draws and three defeats in the English top flight so far this term, scoring 68 goals and conceding 18.

The Reds, meanwhile, rank second in the table with 66 points - four points behind Pep Guardiola's men - although they have an outstanding fixture with Arsenal scheduled for tomorrow.

The Reds have claimed 20 victories, six draws, and two defeats so far, scoring 73 goals and conceding 20.

What's next for Liverpool and Manchester City?

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

After facing Arsenal tomorrow, Liverpool will take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday before returning to the Premier League to face Watford on April 2.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will lock horns with Southampton in the FA Cup quarterfinals this weekend before facing Burnley in the Premier League on April 2.

It is worth noting that both clubs will face each other in a game that could decide the title race on April 10.

