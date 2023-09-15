“No doubt with the quality we have” – Pochettino makes bold claim about Chelsea’s European hopes for next season

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backed his squad to ensure qualification for European competition next season despite their poor start in the Premier League this year.

Several top players are recovering from injury, including Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, and Carney Chukwuemeka, among others.

Despite these issues, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss feels his side possesses the quality to finish in European spots this year. Failing to mention which European competition the Blues are targeting, he said at a recent press conference (via Football.London):

"With the circumstances, I think it's better for us because we have 11 or 12 injured players. I think it's important now that we can recover and be more competitive."

"But for Chelsea, it's important to be involved in European competition but that is not in my hands now. That is the reality. For sure, we are going to be involved in European competition next season. No doubt with the quality we have."

Although early in the season, Pochettino's side find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table in 12th place. They have managed to rack up just four points in as many matches.

After playing out a 1-1 draw to Liverpool in their league opener, Chelsea suffered defeats to West Ham United (3-1) and Nottingham Forest (1-0). Their only victory came against newly promoted Luton Town (3-0).

Pochettino's side will travel to Bournemouth for their next challenge on Sunday (September 17).

"The performance was good" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino backs new signing Nicolas Jackson despite Forest miss

Nicolas Jackson (via Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Pochettino has backed new signing Nicolas Jackson after his shocking miss in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

After going 1-0 down to Anthony Elanga's 48th-minute goal, the Senegal international spurned a glorious opportunity to equalize late on. From close range, he shot high and wide as Raheem Sterling's good work on the wing went to waste.

Addressing that performance, Pochettino said (via Football.London):

"For me, the performance was good, only that he didn't score. As a striker, you need to score or assist but we need to think that Jackson came from Spain, he's young, he needs to build his confidence and trust. He needs to adapt to the Premier League. It's only a matter of time but he's doing a fantastic job for the team."

Jackson is yet to find his feet in the Premier League. He's managed just one goal and no assists from four appearances in the English top flight since joining from Villarreal for €37 million this summer.