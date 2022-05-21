"No more doubts" - Gianluca di Marzio provides an update on PSG star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via Get French Football News) has claimed that Kylian Mbappe will snub the offer from Real Madrid to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 23-year-old forward had just one month remaining on his contract with the Parisian giants. This could have seen the former AS Monaco wonderkid leave Paris on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, the French forward will now soon be penning an extension with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Gianluca Di Marzio tweeted the following in regards to Kylian Mbappe's probable contract extension:

"No more doubts, Mbappe will stay in PSG e renew his contract with @PSG_inside."

Gianluca Di Marzio, however, has only stated that Mbappe will be signing a new contract with his current club. The details of the new contract offered to him by PSG are still not known.

According to the Get French Football News report, the official announcement of Mbappe's new contract could be made as early as today (May 21). Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently preparing for their final Ligue 1 game of the season against FC Metz at the Parc des Princes.

The transfer saga between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain involving Kylian Mbappe has been raging on since last summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side even made a bid of around €200 million on transfer deadline day back in August of 2021. However, PSG did not respond to the offer that time around.

Kylian Mbappe's form at PSG has not been affected despite the constant links to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been the standout player in the Paris Saint-Germain squad this season. This is despite the fact that the forward was constantly linked with a move away from the French capital in the summer.

As things stand, Mbappe is the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider this season. The 23-year-old forward has scored 36 goals and provided 26 assists in 45 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions. His stellar form saw him win the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for a third consecutive season.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Mbappé wins Ligue 1 player of the year for third straight season



#UCL Mbappé wins Ligue 1 player of the year for third straight season 🇫🇷 Mbappé wins Ligue 1 player of the year for third straight season 👏👏👏#UCL https://t.co/n7sXfK7OGo

It is worth mentioning that Kylian Mbappe scored twice against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League this season. He scored once in the first leg in a 1-0 win for Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappe also scored at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Ligue 1 giants lost 3-1 on that occasion, exiting the tournament.

Real Madrid have made it to the final of the Champions League where they will face Premier League outfit Liverpool on 28 May in Paris.

