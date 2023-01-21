"No excuses" - Former Liverpool defender hits back at Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal claims

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has responded to manager Jurgen Klopp's claims about Arsenal.

The German tactician praised the Gunners for their strong first half of the season but mentioned that they have been lucky with injuries. Speaking at his pre-match press conference before the clash against Chelsea on Saturday (21 January), Klopp said [h/t Tribal Football]:

"Honestly, Arsenal deserve to be where they are in the moment, play outstanding football, top, top, top. But cut out five players, or three of their offensive players, and nobody would think, 'Oh Arsenal, where are you?' So, that's how it is."

"The injuries are a massive problem and Chelsea has them as much as we have – it's not the only problem but it's a big problem – so that's why I am not surprised."

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table with 47 points from 18 games - 19 more than Liverpool in the same period. They may not have had as many injuries as the Reds have had this season, but they are currently without Gabriel Jesus.

He underwent surgery after picking up a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has been out of action ever since. Enrique, who played for Liverpool between 2011 and 2016, has told Klopp not to use injuries as an excuse for the club's poor form.

The former Newcastle United left-back tweeted:

"I agree and disagree. [It] is true that we are missing some key players but we [have] been very bad from the start of the season so [there] are [sic.] no excuses. We are where [sic.] we deserve to be for not spending in the team when we need it to."

Liverpool won just two of their opening eight Premier League games this season. They have been criticized by fans for their lack of investment in the team's midfield. The club are said to be long-term admirers of Jude Bellingham, but a deal is yet to materialize.

Liverpool have transfer hope despite former Arsenal midfielder's long-term contract extension

According to Calciomercato (h/t Football-Italia), Liverpool and Arsenal are unlikely to forget about Ismael Bennacer despite his recent contract extension at AC Milan.

The Algeria international recently penned a new deal that will keep him at the San Siro until the summer of 2027. His contract reportedly includes a €50 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2024 and can only be exercised by foreign teams.

Bennacer spent two years on Arsenal's books between 2015 and 2017, making just one appearance for their senior team. Since his arrival from Empoli three and a half years ago, the 25-year-old has featured in 131 games across competitions for I Nerazzurri.

