“No f*****g point, I’ve got to do your job for you” - Chelsea legend John Terry launches attack on referee Mark Clattenburg in UK Baller League

Chelsea legend John Terry launched an X-rated attack on former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg during a UK Baller League game. The Baller League is a six-a-side indoor football competition that began in Germany and was created by entrepreneur Felix Starck, with the help of Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

Ad

The competition now features editions in the US and the UK, where John Terry has taken up a managerial role. The former Chelsea center-back is the manager of the 26ers, who recently faced FC RTW in a fixture that ended in a 3-3 draw.

During the match, tensions boiled over following a reckless challenge on one of Terry's players, and a scuffle ensued, with players from both sides having to be separated.

Ad

Trending

Clattenberg issued a two-minute suspension, a punishment Terry was not satisfied with, and the Chelsea icon engaged in an altercation with the officials. He was then caught on camera shouting at Clattenberg (via GOAL):

“There’s no f*****g point, I’ve got to do your job for you.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Terry said:

“For me, the refs are awful. The refs are terrible, they need to take some responsibility because two of my players are trying to break up fights on the pitch after diabolical tackles. I don’t want to be that person coming on… the players have got to do better but the refs have got to take responsibility."

Ad

Terry won five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, and the Champions League, among other accolades, over his 20-year tenure at Chelsea during his playing days.

Chelsea legend John Terry picks Mount Rushmore of defenders

John Terry has named four current and retired Premier League center-backs as the best defenders to have played the game. During an interview with SportBible, he was asked to name his 'Mount Rushmore' of defenders.

Ad

Terry first picked himself before naming Manchester United legend and his former England teammate Rio Ferdinand, who established himself as one of the best center-backs of all time at Old Trafford.

He said:

“I’m then going to go Rio. I think longevity, playing at the top clubs, playing in the big competitions year in year out, winning trophies relentlessly in terms of that. For me, he just had everything… so 100 percent Rio’s in the conversation for me.”

Ad

The Chelsea icon then picked Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who many consider one of the best defenders of the modern era, and Arsenal legend Tony Adams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshaye Raphael Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.



Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years. Know More