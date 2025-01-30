"No guarantee they can go on and become the next Giggs or Scholes" - Ex-Manchester United star tells club to sell Mainoo and Garnacho

Louis Saha has urged Manchester United to sell Kobbie Mainoo along with Alejandro Garnacho. He does not believe the two players will become world-class and stated that there is no guarantee they will be the next Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.

Speaking to SpaceportSweden, Saha claimed that the duo are not players Manchester United should keep at all costs. He believes that the club need to take care of their finances as well and is open to selling them at the right price.

Saha said via Metro:

"The one thing that I would say is that a player like Garnacho and Mainoo as well, they become attractive options to sell because from a PSR perspective, academy products are counted as pure profit. If you cash in on these guys, then maybe you can do something special in the transfer market. This might be an unpopular opinion, but football is a business as well."

Trending

"These are two players that have been massively hyped up, but for me, from what I’ve seen of them, there’s no guarantee that they can go on and become the next [Ryan] Giggs or the next Paul Scholes – I haven’t seen everything from them that makes me think these two players are non-transferable. I don’t see them as world class players yet, just prospects, and if the money is good, then maybe you take it while you can," he added.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Manchester United were open to selling both Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho. The winger has been linked with Chelsea and Napoli, while the midfielder is in talks over a new deal.

Paul Scholes tells Manchester United to sell Alejandro Garnacho and keep Kobbie Mainoo

Paul Scholes was on TNT Sports earlier this month and told Manchester United that they should not sell Kobbie Mainoo. Scholes stated that he would be offended if they sold the midfielder but had no issues with them letting go of Alejandro Garnacho.

He said via GOAL:

"It'd be absolutely ridiculous if the club had to sell him. I can see it with Garnacho. I think United can get better than Garnacho. Although he's a young player and there's better to come, he's a little scruffy and his decision-making at times is really poor. Garnacho, I wouldn't be afraid or worried if they sold, Mainoo I'd be offended by that."

Manchester United have reportedly demanded €70 million to sell Alejandro Garnacho this month. They are also looking to offload Marcus Rashford, who has been left out of the matchday squad by Ruben Amroin in all but one match since he was first dropped for the Manchester derby.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback