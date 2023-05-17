“No Hala this night”, “Pep has proved his point” – Twitter explodes as Manchester City thrash Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Manchester City well and truly got revenge over Real Madrid with a brutal 4-0 (5-1 aggregate win) to advance to the Champions League final tonight (May 17).

City shook off last season's heartbreaking exit at the hands of Madrid to beat Carlo Ancelotti's side with ease. The Cityzens were all guns blazing in the first 10 minutes playing the elegant style of football that has earned plaudits throughout the season. Kevin De Bruyne sent Erling Haaland through on goal in the 7th minute and the Norweigan raced past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However, he tried playing the ball back into a dangerous area but none of his teammates reacted.

Rodri then went close just moments later with the Spanish midfielder lashing a fierce shot just past Courtois' goal. The Etihad was rocking and Carlo Ancelotti's men looked nervy.

Real Madrid were on the ropes and Haaland nearly gave his side the lead in the 12th minute. Jack Grealish's slick cross found the Norweigan whose header was saved by Courtois at point-blank range.

The Belgian shot-stopper then made one of the best saves you're likely to see this season in the 20th minute. He once again denied Haaland with a spectacular dive to prevent the forward's header from giving Pep Guardiola's men the lead.

However, Manchester City finally made the breakthrough in the 22nd minute and it was Bernardo Silva with a brilliant strike. It had been coming for the hosts and the Portuguese attacker smashed home following great work from De Bruyne to pick him out. The Etihad roared into hysteria as did Guardiola on the touchline.

The Blue moon was rising and so too were Los Blancos' frustrations. They were second best throughout the first half in a phenomenal performance by the Cityzens. Yet, Toni Kroos gave Manchester City a warning that Madrid can come alive at any given moment. Kroos struck a powerful long-range effort in the 33rd minute that City goalkeeper Ederson got a fingertip to, with the ball crashing off the crossbar.

However, Manchester City grabbed a second in the 37th minute through Silva's second on the night. The Portuguese attacker was on hand to head home his seventh goal of the season after a pinball situation in the box.

Real Madrid showed improvement in the second half and David Alaba went close in the 50th minute. The Austrian defender sent an audacious dipping free-kick effort on goal but Ederson tipped it to safety.

Manchester City were in cruise control with Los Blancos failing to pose much of a threat. Guardiola looked calmed and composed watching on as his troops were marching their way to Istanbul.

There was no comeback in sight for Real Madrid, unlike last season's incredible 6-5 aggregate comeback win. Haaland nearly got himself on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute when his header was well saved by Courtois with the ball then hitting the bar.

However, the tie was put to bed in the 75th minute and Haaland's longtime teammate Manuel Akanji sealed their place in the final. The Swiss defender headed home De Bruyne's delicate free kick with a slight deflection coming off Militao. It was Akanji's first goal for the club since arriving last summer.

Julian Alvarez then put the icing on the cake in the 90+1st minute. The substitute slotted home a fine finish after a brilliant pass from Phil Foden. City will face Inter Milan in the final at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10.

One fan mocked Real Madrid:

"Real madrid no Hala this night."

Another fan thinks Guardiola got the last laugh:

"Pep has proved his point. United hmmm."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City booking their ticket to the Champions League final:

433 @433 BERNARDO SILVA IS HIM TONIGHT 🤩 BERNARDO SILVA IS HIM TONIGHT 🤩📚 https://t.co/U7jVcWptN3

~ @mercyl4s Bernardo silva, I'd have appreciated you if you turned up for Portugal like this too



Bernardo silva, I'd have appreciated you if you turned up for Portugal like this toohttps://t.co/ssoYqq64Yc

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



89% pass accuracy

5 ground duels won

3/4 dribbles completed

3 shots on target

2 goals

1/1 aerial duel won



Difference maker. Bernardo Silva’s first half by numbers vs. Real Madrid:89% pass accuracy5 ground duels won3/4 dribbles completed3 shots on target2 goals1/1 aerial duel wonDifference maker. Bernardo Silva’s first half by numbers vs. Real Madrid:89% pass accuracy5 ground duels won3/4 dribbles completed3 shots on target2 goals1/1 aerial duel wonDifference maker. 💫 https://t.co/Nt8gKb4Miz

AJ @AJ151O Ten Hag said eras come to an end and City are doing the treble Ten Hag said eras come to an end and City are doing the treble https://t.co/M5Dtco6WQZ

Not Match of the Day @NOT_MOTD Pep Guardiola adding Haaland to this City team... Pep Guardiola adding Haaland to this City team... https://t.co/RQaOJVRlGa

💎 @TJayyyy_1 half the madrid starting XI can’t overtake ronaldo’s UCL titles now half the madrid starting XI can’t overtake ronaldo’s UCL titles now https://t.co/Qdi23ksGCr

🗣️ @sushiniesta Finally Madrid fans can stop mentioning that they are still in champions league and Barca is not Finally Madrid fans can stop mentioning that they are still in champions league and Barca is not https://t.co/35GeaZl6QQ

george @StokeyyG2 Kinda mental how Arsenal kept up with this Man City side for so long… Kinda mental how Arsenal kept up with this Man City side for so long…

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge City have been incredible but Madrid apart from the keeper have been dreadful. Major rebuild needed City have been incredible but Madrid apart from the keeper have been dreadful. Major rebuild needed

Tom Garratt @Tgarratt10 🏻 Can’t believe I ever doubted this city team. They’re sensational Can’t believe I ever doubted this city team. They’re sensational 🙌🏻

Santi™ @PeakSanti Imagine having the mind to say Arsenal bottled the league to this psychopaths Imagine having the mind to say Arsenal bottled the league to this psychopaths

Liam Twomey @liam_twomey Benzema is just nowhere near the (admittedly ridiculous) level of sharpness he sustained in the CL knockout stage last year Benzema is just nowhere near the (admittedly ridiculous) level of sharpness he sustained in the CL knockout stage last year

Joe Crann @YesWeCrann Sticking three past Real Madrid at a canter. This Man City team are incredible. Sticking three past Real Madrid at a canter. This Man City team are incredible.

Steven @StevenMcinerney City fans doing the poznan in front of Real Madrid. The delicious, wonderful disrespect. City fans doing the poznan in front of Real Madrid. The delicious, wonderful disrespect.

UTDpepperoni @Only1pepperoni

Omo e pain me This real Madrid just played rubbishOmo e pain me This real Madrid just played rubbishOmo e pain me😪

tomiwa @peaktomiwa01 Real madrid no Hala this night Real madrid no Hala this night 😂😂

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti's decision to drop Antonio Rudiger against Manchester City was questioned

Antonio Rudiger started on the bench.

Antonio Rudiger was superb in the first leg between the two sides and managed to keep Haaland quiet. The German defender was expected by many to resume his starting role following his display in the 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Ancelotti opted to drop Rudiger to the substitutes' bench and started Eder Militao instead. The Brazilian missed the first leg due to suspension but his availability saw the Real Madrid coach hand him a start alongside David Alaba.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand questioned this decision. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

“I am suprised Ancelotti has not started Rüdiger. I think to myself ‘has any defender done better vs Haaland this season?’ probably not. It’s a massive call.”

Rudiger instead sat on the bench during the first half and watched on as his Real Madrid side were torn to shreds by a relentless Manchester City side. The German was then introduced in the 62nd minute, with Luka Modric making way.

Poll : 0 votes