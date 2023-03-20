"No, I don't think so" - Manchester United dealt blow as long-term target reaffirms his stance and dismisses potential transfer

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reiterated that his future remains at Camp Nou despite interest from Manchester United. The Blaugrana secured a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in their La Liga clash over the weekend (19 March).

Following the encounter, the Dutch midfielder was asked about a potential move to Old Trafford this summer. De Jong dismissed the possibility and said (via The Mirror):

"No, I don't think so. You never know of course. But I'm very happy in Barcelona. From the summer until now it has improved for me here. I play almost every game, it makes me feel so satisfied. I am a better player now than what I was when I signed for Barça.”

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for De Jong last summer. The Netherlands international had the opportunity to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who was recently appointed by the Red Devils.

The club had reportedly agreed a fee with the Blaugrana for the midfielder as well (via The Mirror). However, the transfer failed to materialize after De Jong decided to remain at Barcelona.

Although Ten Hag could not bring in the Dutch midfielder, Manchester United managed to sign quite a few players last summer. The Red Devils secured the services of Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Martin Dubravka (on loan).

Manchester United were rather tame in the January transfer window, however, and did not complete any permanent transfers. Notably, they signed Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich and Wout Weghorst from Burnley on loan.

"He can see his career out" - Frank McAvennie urges Manchester United star to rejoin former club

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged Manchester United captain Harry Maguire to rejoin former outfit Leicester City.

The England international has fallen out of favor ever since Ten Hag became United boss last summer. He has struggled to find game time under the Dutch boss this term, making only 11 Premier League appearances.

Maguire was signed by Manchester United from Leicester in the summer of 2019 for £80 million. McAvennie believes the English defender would be a regular starter for the Foxes.

He urged Maguire to move back to the King Power Stadium and told Football Insider:

"He might go back to Leicester. They could do with him and they will get him at half price as well. He was a star there, he really shone. He has got to play. Sometimes at big clubs like Man United, the jersey is too big for players. That is no disrespect to Harry but if he goes back to Leicester he can see his career out."

He added:

"He will need to leave because he is not getting a game. It is alright being the captain but not if you do not get any game time. I think going back to Leicester would be a good fit."

The Red Devils will next face Newcastle United in the Premier League after the international break on April 2.

