"No innocent children deserve to die" - Manchester City striker Erling Haaland posts message of peace on social media

Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland has recently voiced his deep concern over the harrowing situation affecting children in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Haaland stated, "No innocent children deserve to die", while adding a heartbreak emoji, the #peace hashtag and a picture of him walking onto the pitch with two children.

This has emerged amidst the Norwegian striker's remarkable performance in the English Premier League, where he's currently the leading goal scorer. With an impressive tally of 11 goals in as many matches, Haaland has been instrumental in propelling Manchester City to the top of the league, amassing 27 points.

The upcoming fixture sees City pitted against Chelsea, a team experiencing a turbulent phase under Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship. Despite their current 10th-place standing with 15 points from 11 games, Chelsea's recent 4-1 triumph over Tottenham has bolstered their morale, hinting at a potential resurgence.

City, on the other hand, are eyeing a repeat of their historic treble, having previously clinched the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in a single season.

Erling Haaland's Ballon d'Or dreams hinge on trophies and goals: Pep Guardiola

In a recent statement, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola outlined a clear path for Erling Haaland's aspirations to clinch the prestigious Ballon d’Or. The forward will need to enjoy sustained goal-scoring runs and consistent trophy wins.

The Norwegian striker, only 23, has been in sublime form, escalating his goal tally to an impressive 15 in as many matches this season. Despite finishing as runner-up to the legendary Lionel Messi this year in the Ballon d’Or rankings, Guardiola believes Haaland has a robust chance next year.

The tactician's comments came in the wake of the sharpshooter's stellar performance, where he netted twice in their Champions League victory against Young Boys. He revealed what Erling Haaland needed to do to secure the coveted Golden Orb next year (via Daily Post):

"If he and his mates can win more trophies, then he will have a chance to win it. If he doesn’t, then he won’t win it.”

Haaland's statistics speak volumes of his quality, with a staggering record of 39 goals in just 34 Champions League matches. Furthermore, his overall tally for Manchester City now stands at 67 goals in 70 games, which shows his lethal finishing and consistency on the field.