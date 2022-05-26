"No intention to negotiate for less than €100 million" - Fabrizio Romano suggests 23-year-old isn't a realistic target for Arsenal this summer

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there is no “advanced negotiation” between Arsenal and Napoli for Victor Osimhen. The Italian further adds that the Serie A outfit are not willing to let their forward go for anything less than €100million.

Victor Osimhen enjoyed a stellar campaign in Napoli’s colors in 2021-22. The Nigerian used his pace, stamina, and intelligence to full effect in the Italian top flight, recording 14 goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

In a recent report, Goal (via The Daily Mail) claimed that Arsenal were interested in signing the Napoli star in the summer. The report also added that Osimhen’s agent flew to London to have a chat with the Gunners about a potential transfer.

Charles Watts @charles_watts



Latest on Arsenal's striker hunt here



Victor Osimhen's agent flew in for talks with Arsenal last week. The Nigerian striker is high up on Arsenal's target list this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano, however, claimed that Osimhen was not a realistic target for Arsenal, revealing that there was no “proposal on the table.”

The transfer expert wrote:

“As of today, I am not aware of an advanced negotiation for Victor Osimhen to Arsenal. Napoli have no intention to negotiate for less than €100million for the Nigerian striker and so far there is no proposal on the table, sources close to the club guarantee.”

He added:

“Napoli are always tough negotiators in the transfer market, and their mission will be to try to keep Osimhen for another season. Personally, I’m not even convinced he is as much of a target for Arsenal as other reports would have you believe.”

Napoli signed the Nigeria international for a €75million fee from Lyon in 2020. He has since taken part in 62 games for the club, scoring 28 times.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s ‘priority target’ for the summer

With Alexandre Lacazette and Edward Nketiah running out of contract in June 2022, Mikel Arteta’s side are in dire need of reinforcements up top. Victor Osimhen may not be a realistic target for the club, but they have a big transfer in the works.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta wants to bring Manchester City ace Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates in the summer. Talks with the player’s agent have been positive, and the club are waiting to hear from the player itself.

Fast forward to 2023. Gabriel Jesus, 2022 World Cup Winner, lifts the Premier League trophy with Arsenal Football Club and follows his outstanding successes by winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or, marking a memorable season for himself and for Arsenal

Revealing Arteta’s “priority target,” Romano wrote:

“For now, the Gunners are waiting for answers from Gabriel Jesus after positive talks with his agent. The Brazilian is the priority target for Mikel Arteta, but also interests other clubs. We can expect a final decision to come soon, and Manchester City are asking for a €50-60m fee for Gabriel.”

Jesus featured in 41 games for Manchester City in the 2021-22 campaign, recording 13 goals and 12 assists.

Edited by Diptanil Roy