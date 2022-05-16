“No intention to open discussions” - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The French international's contract expires at the end of the season and he has shown no intentions of penning an extension with the Red Devils.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pogba will not be joining rivals Manchester City in the upcoming transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder would instead be moving to a foreign club including PSG or this former side Juventus.

The Italian journalist tweeted the following in regards to Paul Pogba's future:

"Paul Pogba has no intention to open discussions with Manchester City, as things stand. Juventus board will meet today Pogba's agent, with salary as key point. Paris Saint-Germain board already had direct contacts to discuss about Pogba - he's part of PSG list."

After his Manchester United contract expires, Paul Pogba will be in a position to join any European side on a free transfer. Having a world class talent like Pogba available on a free transfer is surely going to tempt a bunch of elite European clubs this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Juventus have made the first move to sign Paul Pogba this summer. The Serie A giants have invited Pogba's agent Rafaela Pimenta to discuss a potential transfer. The French midfielder had to find a new agent following the tragic death of football's super-agent Mino Raiola.

Paul Pogba has had a disappointing season with Manchester United

Paul Pogba has not had the best of seasons at Manchester United this time around. The 29-year-old midfielder started the season in tremendous form, registering seven assists in the first four Premier League games. This included four assists in one game against Leeds United on the opening day of the season.

Since then it has all been downhill for Paul Pogba. The former Juventus star has made 27 appearances this season and has contributed to just one goal and nine assists across all competitions.

It is also worth mentioning that Pogba has not featured in the last four Premier League games for Manchester United. The midfielder came off after just 10 minutes during their game against Liverpool on 19 April and has not played since.

It is highly unlikely that the 29-year-old midfielder will feature for the Red Devils in their final game of the season. United travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on May 22.

