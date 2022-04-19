"No issues selling to them" - Insider says Tottenham Hotspur will be happy to sell forward to Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur insider John Wenham believes the club will have no problem selling Steven Bergwijn to Manchester United. The owner of the Lilywhite Rose social media channel, however, stated that the Dutch winger might go to Ajax instead.

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United's reported new manager Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing Bergwijn to Old Trafford.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag is set to become United's manager. The Dutch manager had tried to sign the winger in the last three transfer windows but was unable to do so. His wish could finally come true after he joins the Premier League club this summer.

Meanwhile, Wenham believes Tottenham won't mind selling the Dutchman to rivals Manchester United. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"If they are going to offer the money then I have no issues selling to them. “I have seen him in the Premier League and I would still sell him in the summer as I have said many, many times. I think we can make some money on him. Man United’s potential interest could lead to Ajax coming forward earlier with an offer."

He added:

“There is the Ten Hag link but I still see him joining Ajax this summer. I have no interest in this ‘selling to a rival’ thing. I imagine the club would just be happy to sell him, it’s not like he instantly weakens us and makes them so much stronger. We deemed him not good enough for us, so if they want to pay the money then fine.”

Notably, Ajax bid £15 million for Bergwijn in January but it was turned down by Spurs, as per a journalist from Telegraaf.

Steven Bergwijn's Tottenham Hotspur career so far as a potential move to Manchester United awaits

Bergwijn was signed by Tottenham in January 2020 from PSV Eindhoven. He scored on his debut in a 2-0 win over Manchester City, instilling great excitement in Spurs fans. However, he hasn't been able to cement his place in the side, with Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son often picked over him.

The Dutchman has played 79 matches in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring eight goals and making 10 assists.

What an impact! Steven Bergwijn vs Leicester City:79' - Subbed on🟨94' - Booked for a foul95' - Scores to make it 2-297' - Scores to make it 2-3What an impact! Steven Bergwijn vs Leicester City:🔁79' - Subbed on🟨94' - Booked for a foul 👀⚽️95' - Scores to make it 2-2⚽️97' - Scores to make it 2-3What an impact!🔥 https://t.co/IL78onv41a

He has played 28 games in all competitions so far this season. However, after Spurs signed Dejan Kulusevski in January, Bergwijn started just one match.

An exit looks certain for him. Manchester United could be a likely destination with Ten Hag's influence. Moreover, with the futures of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford uncertain, United could look to strengthen their attack.

