"No more Kepa", "We are free" - Chelsea fans celebrate as Mauricio Pochettino adds Premier League goalkeeper to the squad

Chelsea fans have reacted positively online to the signing of Spanish shot-stopper Robert Sanchez from PL clubside Brighton & Holve Albion.

The Blues have now confirmed the signing of Sanchez for an undisclosed fee, with the 24-year-old goalkeeper putting-pen-to-paper to a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Sanchez is now the latest addition to Mauricio Pochettino's squad this summer, as they aim to make amends for their disastrous 2022-23 campaign, which saw the Blues finish 12th in the league.

It is also expected, that the arrival of Sanchez will usher in a healthy competition for club number one goalie, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Both players will now have to fight for the number one position in goal under Pochettino next season. A cross-section of Chelsea fans online are already anticipating the rivalry between the two Spanish goalkeepers.

Some Blues supporters are even tipping new signing Sanchez to displace Kepa in goal next season. One fan tweeted, that Sanchez could help Chelsea against long-range attempts next season, while taking a slight dig at Kepa.

"I just realised he is 13cm taller than Kepa, that should be great news and no more long shot goals against us. 💙

Another fan tweeted:

Steppa @its_steppa Sanchez should be our No1 GK, sell Kepa to Saudi

Spanish battle for no. 1 at Chelsea.



Sanchez v Kepa. pic.twitter.com/BcutsglbAk Kepa in trouble.Spanish battle for no. 1 at Chelsea.Sanchez v Kepa.

Tyreece @Tyreece_jamal Sanchez is an upgrade on kepa only got dropped coz he fell out with de zerbi

Sanchez kept a combined total of eight cleansheets across all competitions for Brighton last season. Kepa, on the other hand, registered 12 cleansheets in 39 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season.

It will be interesting to see who clinches the number one spot in goal between the two top-rated Spanish shot-stoppers next season.

Robert Sanchez thinks joining Chelsea is the best choice

The Blues have finally unveiled Spanish shot-stopper Sanchez, as their latest acquisition, for an undisclosed transfer fee. It is rumored to be within the region of £20 million according to Fabrizio Romano.

He now joins the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicholas Jackson, Angelo Gabriel, Lesley Ugochukwu and Axel Disasi as players who have been brought in by the Blues this summer.

Sanchez had made a total of 87 PL appearances prior to his move to Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Holve Albion. The player has also expressed his excitement about signing for the Blues.

Speaking during a media briefing as seen on the club's official Twitter handle, Sanchez said:

"Chelsea is the best choice I could have made because the opportunity they presented in front of me is amazing, to develop more, to keep learning and to compete for the number 1 spot and show everybody how good I can be and play for the club in years to come."

