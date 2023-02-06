“No longer acceptable” – Lothar Matthaus explains why Manuel Neuer should be stripped off Bayern Munich captaincy

Former Bayern Munich captain Lothar Matthaus believes Manuel Neuer should no longer be captain of the Bundesliga giants. The German laid into the goalkeeper's reckless actions in December that left him severely injured.

Neuer went on an unauthorized skiing trip following Germany's 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination in the group stages in Qatar. The German shot-stopper broke his leg and was transported to a hospital by helicopter, leaving him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Matthaus was unforgiving of the Bayern Munich captain's actions. He also highlighted an interview Neuer recently featured in where the shot-stopper revealed he was devastated by the club's decision to sack goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic.

The 1990 World Cup winner said (via GOAL):

“Manuel Neuer is no longer acceptable as Bayern captain! He skied negligently and is now giving an unauthorized interview in which he vehemently attacks the club. Hadn't he said a few weeks ago that no one was above the club? And now this.”

He added:

“What bothered me a lot about Manuel's interview is the exaggerated choice of words. His heart was torn out. With all understanding: no one died, no child is seriously ill, it is the separation of an employee to whom he was very close.”

Neuer has played an extremely crucial role at the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich's prized goalkeeper for almost 12 years. The German shot-stopper has registered 488 appearances across competitions for the club, winning a whopping ten Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

"It really knocked me down" - Manuel Neuer opens up about Bayern Munich coach's sacking

Bayern Munich sacked former goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, who joined the club in 2011 and has helped develop the German shot-stopper into arguably one of the best goalkeepers in world football over the years.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



He speaks to



theathletic.com/4152853/?sourc… Manuel Neuer broke his leg skiing and shortly afterwards Bayern Munich fired his goalkeeping coach and friend Toni Tapalovic.He speaks to @honigstein about his anger at that decision, Germany's World Cup exit and the mouth-covering gesture... Manuel Neuer broke his leg skiing and shortly afterwards Bayern Munich fired his goalkeeping coach and friend Toni Tapalovic.He speaks to @honigstein about his anger at that decision, Germany's World Cup exit and the mouth-covering gesture...theathletic.com/4152853/?sourc…

Neuer has now opened up about Tapalovic's sacking in an interview with The Athletic. The German international said (via The Mirror):

"That blow hit me extremely hard. I was told by the club officials. It came out of nowhere. For Toni too. I didn't understand that at all. It really knocked me down. Toni was always a team player with us, everyone saw it that way. He wasn't working for me for 11-and-a-half years, but for the entire goalkeeper group, for the coaching staff and for the club. We were always able to separate work and private life."

The German added:

"I understand that it might sound like I'm not being objective or not believable but I can really tell the difference. For me, that was a blow — when I was already down on the ground [having broken his leg]. I felt like my heart was being ripped out. It was the most brutal thing I've experienced in my career. And I've experienced a lot."

Bayern Munich currently sit atop the Bundesliga table with 40 points after 19 games. However, they only have a one-point lead over Union Berlin with third-placed Borussia Dortmund just three points behind.

Bayern Munich will next be in action against VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena on 11 February.

Poll : 0 votes