"No longer a football player" - Former PSG midfielder Jean-Michel Larque launches scathing verbal attack on Neymar

Former French midfielder Jean-Michel Larque has launched an extraordinary verbal attack on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar. Larque has questioned the mentality of the Brazilian superstar and his commitment towards the club.

Neymar's form has improved over the last few games but Larque claims that the 30-year-old has endured one of his worst seasons at the Parc des Princes.

The 74-year-old has blasted Neymar for his lack of output in Ligue 1 and especially in the Champions League. He said (as quoted by RMC Sport):

“What is indisputable is the numbers. One game out of two in the Championship this year, and 11 goals, which will probably be one of his worst seasons in Paris Saint-Germain.

"And then there is what he came for, the Champions League. He played six games, scored zero goals."

Rami 💚🌸 @ItsRamiAbdullah Neymar Jr stats for Brazil are incredible. Neymar Jr stats for Brazil are incredible. 😳🇧🇷 https://t.co/f5cIfOglPn

Jean-Michel Larque has argued that PSG's record signing is more involved in his off-the-pitch activities than playing football. He added:

“Maybe there are better things to do than spend your days, and especially your nights, playing poker when the season is not yet over.

"One has the impression that he has become a soccer profiteer, a mercenary. Neymar is no longer a football player.”

Neymar has featured just 26 times for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions this season. His tally of 11 goals and eight assists looks decent, but nine of his goal contributions have been in his last five appearances.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have reclaimed their Ligue 1 title after losing it to Lille last season. However, it has been a disappointing season for them overall with heartbreak in both the Champions League and Coupe de France.

Neymar has been far from an undisputed success at PSG

Neymar was brought in by PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world-record €222 million deal. The Brazilian maestro was supposed to be the face of the ambitious project at the Parc des Princes.

However, it is safe to say that the former Santos forward has not quite managed to live up to expectations in the French capital.

Injuries and inconsistency have both haunted Neymar in Paris and he has also not been able to win his side important games on his own.

PSG invested a fortune in the Brazilian superstar and will probably look back at their decision with regret.

Neymar was widely expected to be the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, which he has not been able to do.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava