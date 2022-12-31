"No longer irreplaceable" - Pundit claims Liverpool star could quit Anfield side following Cody Gakpo signing

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped Roberto Firmino to leave Liverpool following the arrival of Cody Gakpo.

The Reds have secured the signing of Gakpo, 23, from PSV Eindhoven, on a six-year contract after they struck a €42 million deal with the Eredivisie side.

The Dutch attacker has been in sensational form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 17 assists in 24 appearances across competitions.

Gakpo's signing has enthused fans and has added to a glittering list of options in Jurgen Klopp's attacking frontline.

However, Robinson believes the arrival of the Dutchman may spell the end of Firmino's time at Anfield.

He told Football Insider that although Liverpool want Firmino to stay, they will not be too phased should he depart:

“It is clear that they want him to stay."

Robinson continued,

“The question is, does he see the arrival of Gakpo as a problem? Does he want to play regularly for the final few years of his career? There is serious competition for the forward positions at Liverpool now that Gakpo has arrived."

Robinson believes that Firmino is not as important for the Reds as he once was.

The Brazilian has scored nine goals and contributed four assists in 21 appearances this season.

The former Spurs stopper added:

"He is not essential for Liverpool anymore as much as he is still a brilliant player. He is no longer irreplaceable whereas he was a few seasons ago."

“Gakpo has come in and let’s not forget that they have a lot of quality to come back. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz won’t be back til February/March it looks like. Firmino is no longer irreplaceable."

Robinson concluded:

“It will probably be a case of take it or leave it. They will be happy if they stays but will not see it as a huge issue if he doesn’t.”

Jurgen Klopp on Bobby Firmino:

"I want him definitely to stay. We have had talks."



"I want him definitely to stay. We have had talks." Jurgen Klopp on Bobby Firmino:"I want him definitely to stay. We have had talks." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Bobby Firmino:"I want him definitely to stay. We have had talks." 🔴 https://t.co/AXNdJ0qtHj

Firmino arrived at Anfield from Hoffenheim in 2015 for €41 million, featuring 348 times, scoring 107 goals, and providing 78 assists.

His current deal expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool manager Klopp comments on the top four race

Liverpool are back in the hunt for a top-four finish after a disappointing start to the season.

Klopp's men have risen up the Premier League table and sit sixth, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by four points.

The German coach has commented on the race for UEFA Champions League qualification.

He showered praise on high-flying Newcastle United, who are third, while also lauding Arsenal and Manchester United.

Klopp said:

"We all knew that Newcastle would be a massive contender from now on, and it's clear with Man United and Arsenal playing an exceptional season, all respect for that."

The German added that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea were also in the race while being unsurprised by Manchester City:

"City is City, so all of a sudden you have four teams occupying; Tottenham fighting hard; Chelsea still there."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on whether the UCL is important to attracting players like Jude Bellingham:



"It is important - if a player told me he wasn't sure about whether there would be Champions League I am not sure I would want that player to be honest. But we are proper contenders." Jurgen Klopp on whether the UCL is important to attracting players like Jude Bellingham:"It is important - if a player told me he wasn't sure about whether there would be Champions League I am not sure I would want that player to be honest. But we are proper contenders." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on whether the UCL is important to attracting players like Jude Bellingham:"It is important - if a player told me he wasn't sure about whether there would be Champions League I am not sure I would want that player to be honest. But we are proper contenders." 🔴 https://t.co/CSt3OF0Xp2

The Reds secured a somewhat lucky 2-1 comeback win over Leicester City on December 30.

They next face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on January 2.

