"No matter what happens, he’s an absolute legend" - Pundit singles out Liverpool superstar for high praise 

Pundit Leroy Rosenior has lavished praise on Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is in fine form this season, recently scoring his 200th goal for the Reds.

Salah, 31, has 200 goals and 87 assists in 327 games for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017. That includes 14 goals and eight assists in 22 games across competitions.

His landmark 200th strike came in the 2-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, which sent Jurgen Klopp's men top of the pile after 16 games. It was also his 150th strike in the English top flight, with all but two of them coming with the Reds.

Rosenior said on Premier League Productions (via TBR) that Salah has proved his detractors wrong after his failed stint at Chelsea and is now a bonafide Premier League legend:

“He didn’t have a good time at Chelsea, when he first went there people thought what’s going on here, he was underestimated in so many ways, but he proved them wrong and people have been wondering when he’s going to move on, but he’s stayed there, and he’s achieved legendary status now. No matter what happens, he’s an absolute legend."

The Reds will be next in action on Thursday (December 14) at Union Saint-Gilloise for their final UEFA Europa League group game. Salah might not feature in the contest, as Klopp's side are already through to the knockouts as group winners.

"It's crazy how good he is" - Liverpool full-back hails Mohamed Salah

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a solid performer for Liverpool since arriving six years ago. He has scored over 20 goals in all six seasons, and the trend is all set to continue this campaign as well.

One of the first names in Klopp's team sheet, Salah has earned praise from his teammate, left-back Kostas Tsimkas. The 27-year-old Greek defender said about Salah (as per the Reds' website):

“It’s crazy how good he is, as a player and especially as a man. He always works very hard and always tries to work more, especially with finishing. He absolutely deserves everything."

Thanks to Salah's exploits, the Reds are in pole position to win their first Premier League since 2020.