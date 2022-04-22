“No matter who it is” – Erik ten Hag insists he will not change ‘vision’ even for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United 

Erik ten Hag insists he will not change his vision for any Manchester United player, including Cristiano Ronaldo, once he takes over at Old Trafford.

The current Ajax head coach has been confirmed as United's next manager and will take over the reigns at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have spent the majority of the current season playing around Ronaldo. Hence, there have been debates over how the star striker will fit into Ten Hag's plans.

The Dutchman has insisted that he will not change his philosophy on how he wishes to play and that includes Ronaldo.

He told Trouw (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision. I will tell them [big players] their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is."

How will Cristiano Ronaldo fit into Erik ten Hag's plans at Manchester United?

Will the Portuguese forward be striking gold at Manchester United under Ten Hag?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the Red Devils' savior on numerous occasions this season. His most recent hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Norwich City in the Premier League on April 15 was evidence of that.

But the Portuguese star has also been somewhat of a hindrace on how the United team used to play under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His signing has shown a huge difference in standards that the current crop in the squad have compared to the former Juventus forward.

All eyes will be on how the newly appointed United boss integrates Ronaldo into his set-up and whether he is afforded regular game time.

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Ronaldo is waiting to hear about the project that the soon-to-be Manchester United boss plans to implement.

Doubts over the five-time Ballon d'Or's future at Old Trafford still remain with one year left on his deal.

United are dangerously close to failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They sit sixth, four points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur having played one more game.

They face Arsenal this Saturday with their star striker set to return to the starting XI. He missed their match against Liverpool midweek following the tragic passing away of his newborn baby boy.

It seems that most Manchester United players are keen for the season to end. This is certainly judging by the performance they put in on Tuesday night without their talismanic forward. They lost 4-0 and managed just two efforts on goal in the entire game.

However, the superstar's return may reignite what seems an unlikely last-minute challenge for a top-four finish.

He may help provide Ten Hag with Champions League football to begin his tenure at Old Trafford.

