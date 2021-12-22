"No matter your talent, you have to adapt" - Dani Alves says Lionel Messi 'is human too' as Argentine continues to get to grips with life at PSG

Seven-time Ballon D'Or winner Lionel Messi has found it difficult to reach his best level since joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

In a recent interview with SPORT, Messi's former teammate Dani Alves defended the PSG superstar. The Brazilian said that Messi, like every other human being, will need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona and join PSG sent shockwaves throughout the world. Fans expected "La Pulga" to continue his stay at Barcelona and probably retire in Spain itself.

However, things didn't pan out well for the Catalans as the club had no other option than to let go of their top earner so they could balance their books.

B/R Football @brfootball PSG are wearing gold lettering vs. Monaco today to celebrate Leo Messi’s Ballon d’Or 🏆 PSG are wearing gold lettering vs. Monaco today to celebrate Leo Messi’s Ballon d’Or 🏆 https://t.co/8VX92b4pYC

PSG came in last year itself, after reports had emerged about Messi wanting to leave Nou Camp. However, the move didn't pan out in 2020. PSG were finally able to land him this year, due to Barcelona's inability to retain the Argentine forward.

However, Messi has had a tough few months in Paris as he suffered an injury earlier in the season. Since his return from injury, Messi has struggled to match the numbers he has consistently achieved over the past decade.

As a result, the majority of fans started doubting Messi's commitment to the French club. During a recent interaction with SPORT, Barcelona star and Messi's former teammate Dani Alves was asked about Messi's performance this season.

The 38-year-old stated that Messi needs time to adjust to his new environment just like any human being.

"Football taught me that no matter your talent, you always have to adapt to your new adventure. It doesn’t matter who you are. That’s happening with Messi right now. He is human too. He left the club of his life to another club where everything is new.” said Dani Alves.

Can Lionel Messi win the big matches for PSG?

PSG are comfortable in Ligue 1 and hold a 13 point lead at the top of the league table. The French league is under their control so far but the real challenge will come in Europe next year. PSG successfully passed the group stage test and now awaits Spanish giants Real Madrid for the round 16 bout.

For the past few years, Paris Saint-Germain has made it clear that the club desperately wants European glory. The French club were close to achieving their dream back in 2020 when they faced Bayern Munich in the finals of the Champions League. However PSG ended up in the losing side as Bayern lifted the European trophy.

With the signing of Lionel Messi, PSG seems to have a phenomenal attacking line-up which includes Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi.

But can these front three work as a team and help the club win their first ever UEFA Champions League in 2021?

We'll have to wait and see.

