"No Mbappe, no problem", "Messi is still by far the best" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores winning goal in PSG's 2-1 triumph over Toulouse

Fans on Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi scored the winner to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Toulouse on Saturday, February 4. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe absent from the team due to injuries, the onus was on Messi to guide his team to victory.
The Parisians, however, didn't get off to an ideal start. Branco van den Boomen found the back of the net in the 20th minute of the game to give the visitors the lead at the Parc des Princes.
Achraf Hakimi restored parity for Christophe Galtier's team with his strike in the 38th minute of the match. The teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break with the score being level at 1-1.
Messi gave his side the lead in the 58th minute of the match. Hakimi was the creator-in-chief this time around with his mazy run. Messi took the ball from the former Real Madrid man and fired his effort past Maxime Dupe from outside the area.
The goal marked Messi's 15th across competitions this season and 10th in Ligue 1. The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their lead over Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table to eight points. They currently have 54 points on the board, having played 22 games.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lionel Messi spearheaded PSG to victory:
Lionel Messi's form is an encouraging sign for PSG as the season enters its deciding stage
Lionel Messi has now scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists so far this season. The Argentine has also managed to find the back of the net in two successive games.
With Messi in this type of form, PSG fans might feel relieved as the season enters the deciding stage of the campaign. The Parisians are certainly the favorites to retain their status as the Ligue 1 champions. Winning the UEFA Champions League, however, has proven to be elusive for the French club.
While they are one of the favorites to win the tournament, the Ligue 1 giants will face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Messi's form might be a frightening prospect for the Bavarians ahead of the clash.