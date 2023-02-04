"No Mbappe, no problem", "Messi is still by far the best" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores winning goal in PSG's 2-1 triumph over Toulouse

Fans on Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi scored the winner to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Toulouse on Saturday, February 4. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe absent from the team due to injuries, the onus was on Messi to guide his team to victory.

The Parisians, however, didn't get off to an ideal start. Branco van den Boomen found the back of the net in the 20th minute of the game to give the visitors the lead at the Parc des Princes.

Achraf Hakimi restored parity for Christophe Galtier's team with his strike in the 38th minute of the match. The teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break with the score being level at 1-1.

Messi gave his side the lead in the 58th minute of the match. Hakimi was the creator-in-chief this time around with his mazy run. Messi took the ball from the former Real Madrid man and fired his effort past Maxime Dupe from outside the area.

The goal marked Messi's 15th across competitions this season and 10th in Ligue 1. The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their lead over Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table to eight points. They currently have 54 points on the board, having played 22 games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lionel Messi spearheaded PSG to victory:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

15 Goals

14 Assists Lionel Messi in 24 official matches for PSG this season:15 Goals14 Assists Lionel Messi in 24 official matches for PSG this season: 🇦🇷⚽️ 15 Goals🎯 14 Assists https://t.co/rZUwWEDOSc

PSG Report @PSG_Report Leo Messi and Hakimi link-up, i cant I’m loving this.. Leo Messi and Hakimi link-up, i cant I’m loving this.. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Iumjnqd7Ir

𝗧𝗠⚡️ @TotalMartens 20 G/A in 18 matches this season for PSG in the league. Messi is still by far the best player in the world 20 G/A in 18 matches this season for PSG in the league. Messi is still by far the best player in the world 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/nOyZWLNAdN

Team Messi Forever @TMForever30



He isn’t a system player, he is the system. Lionel Messi has 50 G/A since joining PSG.He isn’t a system player, he is the system. Lionel Messi has 50 G/A since joining PSG.He isn’t a system player, he is the system.🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/JvpBEf67Jd

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ PSG have adopted the infamous ‘give the ball to Messi and hope’ game-plan, I see. PSG have adopted the infamous ‘give the ball to Messi and hope’ game-plan, I see.

Kobby Founda🇬🇭 @Founda__ Lionel Messi has to carry this average PSG team just as he carried Argentina in the World Cup at age 35, he never gets it easy.🥲 Lionel Messi has to carry this average PSG team just as he carried Argentina in the World Cup at age 35, he never gets it easy.🥲

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 Messi now has ten goals and ten assists for PSG this season. The world champion is one of the best goal scorer and the best playmaker in the world at 35 Messi now has ten goals and ten assists for PSG this season. The world champion is one of the best goal scorer and the best playmaker in the world at 35

👩🏾‍💻 @isirspov psg playing some of the best football they’ve played this season when the team is centered around messi psg playing some of the best football they’ve played this season when the team is centered around messi https://t.co/d1LUZeecWh

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi This PSG team have a combined total of 45 chromosomes. And all of them belong to Messi This PSG team have a combined total of 45 chromosomes. And all of them belong to Messi

Riquelmista™ @ElCerebr0

"I'm only here to help, not be the main guy. This isn't my club it belongs to Neymar and Mbappe."



Also Messi twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Messi;"I'm only here to help, not be the main guy. This isn't my club it belongs to Neymar and Mbappe."Also Messi Messi;"I'm only here to help, not be the main guy. This isn't my club it belongs to Neymar and Mbappe."Also Messi 👌🐐 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hjzFk7bdII

Exclusive Messi @ExclusiveMessi Lionel Messi is just 4 goals from 800 career goals! 🤯



He’s just a midfielder 🤯 Lionel Messi is just 4 goals from 800 career goals! 🤯He’s just a midfielder 🤯 🚨 Lionel Messi is just 4 goals from 800 career goals! 🤯He’s just a midfielder 🤯 https://t.co/Z3jvVDJGTb

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl The obession of Leo Messi with number 10! The obession of Leo Messi with number 10!🔥 https://t.co/7SPHIoKrx3

Barça Principal 🕒 @BarcaPrincipal Lionel Messi scored for PSG in their last match,



He just scored again for them this evening.



No Mbappe, no problem,



Messi got PSG covered all the way. Lionel Messi scored for PSG in their last match,He just scored again for them this evening.No Mbappe, no problem,Messi got PSG covered all the way.

Messi Media @LeoMessiMedia Messi almost scored from a corner Messi almost scored from a corner https://t.co/PqNd2ME4s1

Jan  @FutbolJan10



Messi's crazy goal from different angles... Goat Messi's crazy goal from different angles... Goat ❤️https://t.co/ajDlEpcWZh

433 @433 ‍ A VINTAGE LEO MESSI GOAL A VINTAGE LEO MESSI GOAL 👩‍🎨 https://t.co/XHuLtBKMB1

Squawka @Squawka Most league goals scored from outside the box in Europe's top five divisions since 2017/18:



39 - Lionel Messi

38

37

36

35

34

33

32

31

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19 - Kevin De Bruyne Most league goals scored from outside the box in Europe's top five divisions since 2017/18:39 - Lionel Messi3837363534333231302928272625242322212019 - Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/raZGqtqEKf

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi BREAKING :

Leo Messi breaks the record for the most club goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues, previously held by Leo Messi BREAKING :Leo Messi breaks the record for the most club goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues, previously held by Leo Messi 🚨🚨BREAKING : Leo Messi breaks the record for the most club goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues, previously held by Leo Messi 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/iTYQKQO41a

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp MESSI GOAL



Wonderful finish from Messi from just outside the area to put PSG 2-1 ahead!



10th league goal this season

15th PSG goal this season

490th all time league goal

698th club goal

796th senior career goal MESSI GOALWonderful finish from Messi from just outside the area to put PSG 2-1 ahead!10th league goal this season15th PSG goal this season490th all time league goal698th club goal796th senior career goal ⚽️ MESSI GOAL ‼️‼️‼️Wonderful finish from Messi from just outside the area to put PSG 2-1 ahead!👉 10th league goal this season👉 15th PSG goal this season👉 490th all time league goal👉 698th club goal👉 796th senior career goal https://t.co/OvDbfc3Du6

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: PSG 2-1 Toulouse.



Messi's winning goal secures the 3 points for Paris Saint-Germain! FT: PSG 2-1 Toulouse.Messi's winning goal secures the 3 points for Paris Saint-Germain! https://t.co/IgQTkfUd4B

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Watching the Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup winner Lionel Messi play is truly something else. Watching the Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup winner Lionel Messi play is truly something else. 🐐 https://t.co/7CwcX8pNQf

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



35 games

28 goals

18 assists

46 G/A in 35 games

World Cup Lionel Messi, 2022/23 so far:35 games28 goals18 assists46 G/A in 35 gamesWorld Cup Lionel Messi, 2022/23 so far:👕 35 games⚽️ 28 goals🅰️ 18 assists🎯 46 G/A in 35 games🏆 World Cup https://t.co/7CgBsHC5f2

433 @433 Leo Messi and Achraf Hakimi fire PSG to victory 🤜🤛 Leo Messi and Achraf Hakimi fire PSG to victory 🤜🤛 https://t.co/JQDEva51kY

H.🕊 @PsgKD7 Messi and Hakimi today Messi and Hakimi today https://t.co/ba1v5G8qyf

PSG Chief @psg_chief 📸 | Ekitike & Hakimi pose when World Champion Leo Messi hit the golazo 📸 | Ekitike & Hakimi pose when World Champion Leo Messi hit the golazo 😂😂🐐 https://t.co/4CWkIOhfmo

MOROCCAN GRINTA @MoroccanGrinta

Goal by Lionel Messi Assist Achraf HakimiGoal by Lionel Messi Assist Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦Goal by Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7mZ2WM6yuO

Lionel Messi's form is an encouraging sign for PSG as the season enters its deciding stage

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi has now scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists so far this season. The Argentine has also managed to find the back of the net in two successive games.

With Messi in this type of form, PSG fans might feel relieved as the season enters the deciding stage of the campaign. The Parisians are certainly the favorites to retain their status as the Ligue 1 champions. Winning the UEFA Champions League, however, has proven to be elusive for the French club.

While they are one of the favorites to win the tournament, the Ligue 1 giants will face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Messi's form might be a frightening prospect for the Bavarians ahead of the clash.

