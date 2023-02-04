Create

"No Mbappe, no problem", "Messi is still by far the best" - Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores winning goal in PSG's 2-1 triumph over Toulouse

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 05, 2023 00:46 IST
Fans on Twitter exploded as Lionel Messi scored the winner to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 win for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Toulouse on Saturday, February 4. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe absent from the team due to injuries, the onus was on Messi to guide his team to victory.

The Parisians, however, didn't get off to an ideal start. Branco van den Boomen found the back of the net in the 20th minute of the game to give the visitors the lead at the Parc des Princes.

Achraf Hakimi restored parity for Christophe Galtier's team with his strike in the 38th minute of the match. The teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break with the score being level at 1-1.

Messi gave his side the lead in the 58th minute of the match. Hakimi was the creator-in-chief this time around with his mazy run. Messi took the ball from the former Real Madrid man and fired his effort past Maxime Dupe from outside the area.

The goal marked Messi's 15th across competitions this season and 10th in Ligue 1. The Parisians, meanwhile, extended their lead over Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table to eight points. They currently have 54 points on the board, having played 22 games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lionel Messi spearheaded PSG to victory:

This man is too good.📸❤️💙 #PSGTFC I 2-1 https://t.co/ySR3yATNWm
Lionel Messi in 24 official matches for PSG this season: 🇦🇷⚽️ 15 Goals🎯 14 Assists https://t.co/rZUwWEDOSc
Leo Messi and Hakimi link-up, i cant I’m loving this.. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Iumjnqd7Ir
No words! 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/1y4qZk6LGn
20 G/A in 18 matches this season for PSG in the league. Messi is still by far the best player in the world 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/nOyZWLNAdN
Lionel Messi has 50 G/A since joining PSG.He isn’t a system player, he is the system.🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/JvpBEf67Jd
PSG have adopted the infamous ‘give the ball to Messi and hope’ game-plan, I see.
Lionel Messi has to carry this average PSG team just as he carried Argentina in the World Cup at age 35, he never gets it easy.🥲
Messi now has ten goals and ten assists for PSG this season. The world champion is one of the best goal scorer and the best playmaker in the world at 35
psg playing some of the best football they’ve played this season when the team is centered around messi https://t.co/d1LUZeecWh
This PSG team have a combined total of 45 chromosomes. And all of them belong to Messi
Messi;"I'm only here to help, not be the main guy. This isn't my club it belongs to Neymar and Mbappe."Also Messi 👌🐐 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hjzFk7bdII
MESSI FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX 🎯 https://t.co/eMe5tzy8Bw
🚨 Lionel Messi is just 4 goals from 800 career goals! 🤯He’s just a midfielder 🤯 https://t.co/Z3jvVDJGTb
The obession of Leo Messi with number 10!🔥 https://t.co/7SPHIoKrx3
Lionel Messi scored for PSG in their last match,He just scored again for them this evening.No Mbappe, no problem,Messi got PSG covered all the way.
Messi almost scored from a corner https://t.co/PqNd2ME4s1
Messi's crazy goal from different angles... Goat ❤️https://t.co/ajDlEpcWZh
Messi doing Messi things!🐐 https://t.co/dvg9BOsJ6q
A VINTAGE LEO MESSI GOAL 👩‍🎨 https://t.co/XHuLtBKMB1
Most league goals scored from outside the box in Europe's top five divisions since 2017/18:39 - Lionel Messi3837363534333231302928272625242322212019 - Kevin De Bruyne https://t.co/raZGqtqEKf
Messi dribbling 🔥😍 https://t.co/ASwhtbyes3
🚨🚨BREAKING : Leo Messi breaks the record for the most club goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues, previously held by Leo Messi 🇦🇷🐐 https://t.co/iTYQKQO41a
⚽️ MESSI GOAL ‼️‼️‼️Wonderful finish from Messi from just outside the area to put PSG 2-1 ahead!👉 10th league goal this season👉 15th PSG goal this season👉 490th all time league goal👉 698th club goal👉 796th senior career goal https://t.co/OvDbfc3Du6
FT: PSG 2-1 Toulouse.Messi's winning goal secures the 3 points for Paris Saint-Germain! https://t.co/IgQTkfUd4B
Watching the Copa America, Finalissima and World Cup winner Lionel Messi play is truly something else. 🐐 https://t.co/7CwcX8pNQf
Lionel Messi, 2022/23 so far:👕 35 games⚽️ 28 goals🅰️ 18 assists🎯 46 G/A in 35 games🏆 World Cup https://t.co/7CgBsHC5f2
2-1 PSG.SENSATIONAL FINISH BY MESSI FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX!!!! https://t.co/hTNLW1BLiB
I know mbappé is proud https://t.co/PYUKhYwS8h
Leo Messi and Achraf Hakimi fire PSG to victory 🤜🤛 https://t.co/JQDEva51kY
Messi and Hakimi today https://t.co/ba1v5G8qyf
📸 | Ekitike & Hakimi pose when World Champion Leo Messi hit the golazo 😂😂🐐 https://t.co/4CWkIOhfmo
Hakimi x Leo Messi https://t.co/93RaY5poMY
Assist Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦Goal by Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 https://t.co/7mZ2WM6yuO

Lionel Messi's form is an encouraging sign for PSG as the season enters its deciding stage

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2
Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi has now scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists so far this season. The Argentine has also managed to find the back of the net in two successive games.

With Messi in this type of form, PSG fans might feel relieved as the season enters the deciding stage of the campaign. The Parisians are certainly the favorites to retain their status as the Ligue 1 champions. Winning the UEFA Champions League, however, has proven to be elusive for the French club.

While they are one of the favorites to win the tournament, the Ligue 1 giants will face Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. Messi's form might be a frightening prospect for the Bavarians ahead of the clash.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
