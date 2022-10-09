“No Messi and the dog is let loose off the leash”, “Not elite in my book” – Fans on Twitter troll PSG superstar for what he did during 0-0 draw with Reims 

Fans on Twitter gathered to troll Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Sergio Ramos after he was sent off during his team's 0-0 away draw against Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Saturday (8 October).

Ramos received two yellow cards in the space of 30 seconds for arguing with the referee. This was his 28th career red card.

The former Real Madrid captain has been in good form for the Parisians so far this campaign. He experienced an injury-plagued first season in the French capital after his arrival from Los Blancos.

He made only 13 appearances and scored two goals during his first season at the club. However, Ramos has been a regular for PSG this campaign, already making 14 appearances and scoring one goal.

Fans stated that the player lost control as there was no Lionel Messi on the pitch. Others opined that Ramos has a heavenly connection to red cards.

Nevertheless, here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was given marching orders yet again:

KD(I) ⚈̥̥̥̥̥́⚈̥̥̥̥̥̀𓃵 @_kaylaughs No Messi and the dog (Ramos) is let loose off the leash 🟥 No Messi and the dog (Ramos) is let loose off the leash 🟥 https://t.co/Yc5lgbdYDv

ganesh @breathMessi21 Ramos has more red cards (1) than Ronaldo has league goals this season(0) Ramos has more red cards (1) than Ronaldo has league goals this season(0) 😭😭

Urban Football @ufs_ng Sergio Ramos and the Red Card. A match made in heaven 🤝 Sergio Ramos and the Red Card. A match made in heaven 🤝 https://t.co/leXmOZH0xv

Haggholic @Haggholic Ramos will break the book of records with the most red cards Ramos will break the book of records with the most red cards

- @GPv3000 it’s obscene how many red cards ramos gets for the supposed best CB of all time. how can be the best defender ever and make that many costly errors to get sent off??? it’s obscene how many red cards ramos gets for the supposed best CB of all time. how can be the best defender ever and make that many costly errors to get sent off???

Reims held the Parisians to a 0-0 draw. Despite the disappointing result, Christophe Galtier's team sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 26 points from 10 games.

Former PSG star explains Lionel Messi's revival in France

Lionel Messi in action for PSG.

Lionel Messi didn't have the best of starts to his life in Paris. The Argentine scored only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across all competitions last season.

However, he has been in much better form so far this campaign, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists in 13 games in all competitions.

Blaise Matuidi recently explained that leaving Barcelona after such a long stint was not easy for the Argentine. While talking to Le Parisien (via Asianet Newsable), here's what he said:

"Even he [Lionel Messi] was asking for time to get used to his new environment. Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires a real-time adaptation.

"He needed it to digest his departure from Barca and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we love to see. And all of PSG is delighted with it."

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes