"No Messi no party" "Mbappe getting exposed tonight" - PSG fans react angrily to 'garbage' lineup for Ligue 1 clash against Troyes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are unhappy with the team's lineup to face Troyes as they think Kylian Mbappe will be exposed in Lionel Messi's absence. The Parisians are set to take on Troyes in a Ligue 1 away clash.

Messi is missing the game due to a two-week suspension he received for an 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for Christophe Galtier's team. Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, and Marquinhos are the three central defenders. Warren Zaire-Emery and Juan Bernat will play as the full-backs.

Marco Verratti, Fabian Ruiz, and Vitinha are the three midfielders while Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike form the front two.

Fans, however, expressed their displeasure after seeing the first XI. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"No Messi no party."

Another added:

"Mbappe getting exposed tonight."

The Parisians are currently leading the race for the Ligue 1 title. They have 75 points from 33 matches. Galtier's team lead second-placed RC Lens by three points, having played one game less than them.

With a win, PSG can go six points clear of Lens. Here are some of the best reactions after the Parisians' line-up was revealed:

The onus will be on Kylian Mbappe to carry PSG's attack in Lionel Messi's absence

PSG were dealt a huge blow in March as Neymar was ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. In the Brazilian forward's absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe took up the responsibility to lead PSG's attack.

Messi has scored 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions this season. Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 35 goals and provided nine assists in 38 games across competitions.

However, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner suspended for two games due to his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner will have to spearhead the team's attack. Mbappe has proven his ability to do so on numerous occasions. Whether he can lead the team to all three points against Troyes remains to be seen.

