“No Messi, no party” “Woeful performance” - Twitter explodes as Inter Miami are held to 1-1 draw against Orlando City

Fans online have reacted to Inter Miami's draw against Orlando City in Lionel Messi's absence on Sunday, September 24.

The Herons traveled to face Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday in their Major League Soccer (MLS) clash. Midfielder David Ruiz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 52nd minute.

The hosts, however, bounced back in the 66th minute courtesy of a goal from striker Duncan McGuire.

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami had 48% possession in the game. They had nine attempts on goal with five being one target as compared to Orlando City's 13 attempts with six on target. It was a rather average performance from the Herons in the absence of their skipper Messi.

The Argentine forward missed the game due to an injury after he was subbed off in the 37th minute during their last game against Toronto FC.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) blasted the Herons' performance against Orlando City, as one wrote:

"This is so bad. No Messi no party"

Another fan tweeted:

"Woeful performance"

Here are some more reactions from fans on the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami are now without a win in two of their last three games in the MLS. They lost 5-2 at Atlanta United before hammering Toronto FC 4-0 and now played out a 1-1 draw against Orlando City.

The Herons are second from the bottom in the Eastern Conference table while Orlando are second.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami so far?

The seven-time Ballon d'Or took a major decision to move to the MLS after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent in the summer. And the move appears to have paid dividends.

Lionel Messi has been in sublime form for Inter Miami as he showed his impact from his debut game. He came on against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup and scored a stoppage-time winner via a free-kick to help his side win 2-1.

Overall, the Argentine ace scored 10 goals and provided one assist in seven Leagues Cup games to help the Herons lift their first-ever trophy. Messi then provided two assists in their US Open Cup semi-final clash against FC Cincinnati, which they won on penalties.

In the MLS, meanwhile, the 36-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in four appearances.

Inter Miami will hope the forward gets fit in time to lead them in their next clash against Houston Dynamos in the US Open Cup final on September 27.