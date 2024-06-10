"No need to take risks" - Argentina manager explains why Lionel Messi was benched against Ecuador

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni explained why Lionel Messi was not named in the starting lineup in their 1-0 win against Ecuador. The 36-year-old did feature in the game after he was brought on for goalscorer Angel Di Maria in the 56th minute.

In the post-match press conference, Scaloni answered the burning question about the Inter Miami superstar's absence in the starting lineup that seemed to be playing on everyone's mind. He claimed that there was no need to 'risk' his key players' fitness with the Copa America right around the corner.

Scaloni said (via Mundo Albiceleste):

"There are times when there is no need to take risks, not only with Leo [Messi]. Today, there are other players that didn’t play, like [Nicolas] Otamendi. [Angel] Di Maria had his minutes, Enzo [Fernandez] came back after an operation. The idea is to take care of everyone a little and ensure that they arrive in optimal conditions."

Messi is Argentina's top goal-scorer of all time with 106 strikes in 181 games. He has represented his nation at six Copa America tournaments so far, having made the joint-most appearances in the tournament (34) alongside Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone.

Argentina heart-breakingly fell short against Chile in back-to-back editions (2015, 2016), losing on penalties after goalless draws in both finals. However, Messi finally lifted the coveted trophy as captain with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the 2021 final courtesy of Angel Di Maria's 22nd-minute strike.

"These kids have it in their blood" - Lionel Scaloni reflects on Argentina's 1-0 win over Ecuador without Lionel Messi starting

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni praised his side for seeing out a 1-0 win over Ecuador in a pre-Copa America friendly without their captain Lionel Messi in the starting lineup.

Although the Inter Miami star featured off the bench in the 56th minute, La Albiceleste's gritty defense was the star of the show throughout the game. Scaloni commended his side for their indomitable determination to overcome a spirited opposition by holding on to their narrow lead, saying:

“I thought it was a good match on our part, and also on Ecuador’s part, very intense for being a friendly. We did what we had to do: try to dominate and handle the ball. These kids have it in their blood to compete every game... This team showed that it always competes in any circumstance.”

Up next, Argentina take on Guatemala in their final pre-tournament friendly on June 15. Just five days later, they will play their 2024 Copa America opener against Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.