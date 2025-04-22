"No need to watch", "Leave this club and return to Europe" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo is left out of Al-Nassr squad for SPL clash

Cristiano Ronaldo fans on social media reacted to the Portuguese's exclusion from the Al-Nassr squad for their Saudi Pro League clash against Damac at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Tuesday, April 22. The Knights of Najd (57 points) are currently third in the league table, behind Al-Hilal (62) and Al-Ittihad (68).

For this clash, Stefano Pioli has opted for Jhon Duran as the marksman with Wesley, Ayman Yahya, and Angelo completing the attack. Marcelo Brozovic and Abdullah Al-Khaibari form the midfield pivot, and the defense consists of Salem Alnajdi, Aymeric Laporte, Mohamed Simakan, and Sultan Al-Ghannam. Bento is the man between the sticks for Pioli's outfit.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a regular goalscorer this season, bagging 32 goals and four assists in 36 club games across competitions. The Portuguese superstar has scored nine goals in his last 10 games across competitions.

Netizens on X have reacted to the news of Ronaldo's exclusion from the side. Among them, user @EtaneNgoe56349 implored fans not to watch the game, writing:

"Then no need to watch the match hahaha"

"He must leave this club and return to Europe," claimed another.

"I'm not happy with this decision," opined a netizen.

A fan expressed concern for the club, suggesting that they might lose the game.

"There is a possibility that Al Nassr can lose this Match," wrote the fan.

"WTF 🥴🥴 dumb movie by Pioli," commented another.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Knights of Najd in 2023 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated via mutual agreement. So far, he has netted 90 goals and created 19 more in 100 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already become the third-highest goalscorer in the club's history behind Mohammed Al-Sahlawi (121) and Abderrazak Hamdallah (112).

Exploring key statistics as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr take on Damac in the Saudi Pro League

Stefano Pioli - Serie A TIM - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have an overwhelming advantage against the visitors if we go by the results of their past clashes. The two clubs have met 12 times in the past, with Al-Nassr winning nine matches. Two have ended in stalemates, and Damac have mustered just one victory against the Knights of Najd so far.

Their only victory came in the 2020-21 season by a scoreline of 3-2 at home. Since then, Al-Nassr have scored 16 goals against them while Damac have managed just three.

Coming to the top goalscorers in this fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo and Abderrazak Hamdallah lead the table with six goals apiece. They are followed by Talisca with four. Damac players Amahl Pellegrino and Emilio Zelaya follow them with two goals each.

