"No, no, no" - Roy Keane disagrees with Ian Wright over Liverpool prediction for Bournemouth clash, Gary Neville changes his mind

Roy Keane and Ian Wright appeared to clash over their predictions for Liverpool's Premier League encounter against Bournemouth this Saturday (February 1). The Arsenal icon then had a change of heart thanks to Gary Neville.

The Merseysiders suffered their first loss of the Champions League campaign against PSV yesterday (January 29). Arne Slot made a host of changes to his squad as he opted to rest nine first-team stars, including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others.

Although Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot managed to get on the scoresheet, Liverpool were unable to maintain their winning streak as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat. However, on the plus side, the Reds are now well-rested to face Bournemouth as they travel to the Vitality Stadium this weekend.

During the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Wayne Rooney, and Ian Wright were discussing their predictions for this weekend's fixtures. Wright initially said:

“Liverpool win that, I think."

Keane was taken aback by the Arsenal icon's prediction, to which he replied:

“No, no, no."

Wright then asked Keane:

"You don’t think?”

Gary Neville intervened and added:

"You've always gone Bournemouth so you have got to go Bournemouth now."

The former Manchester United centre-back seemed to have persuaded Wright as he changed his prediction to a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Bournemouth.

Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Arne Slot for improving three Liverpool stars

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has lavished praise on Liverpool boss Arne Slot for the work he's done since his appointment last summer. There were doubts about Slot's ability to fill Jurgen Klopp's shoes after the German had such a massive impact at Anfield, bringing long-awaited success to the club.

However, Slot seems to have proved his doubters wrong as the Merseysiders have shown superb form this season. Liverpool lead the Premier League table by six points with a game in hand, placing them in pole position to lift the title this season.

Carragher waxed lyrical about the Dutch boss, praising him for improving Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Cody Gakpo. He said:

“And sometimes when we talk about a coach, I almost think sometimes a coach’s role is not almost just buying players. It’s actually improving the players that he inherits."

"So when you actually look at Slot, Gravenberch looks a different player. Luis Diaz looks a different player. Gakpo looks a different player. So he’s had an influence there. So these are players that were, some of them bought 18 months ago, but they look completely different players.”

