"No one had ever said anything like that to me" - Lamine Yamal reveals how Barcelona teammate Raphinha gave him best advice ever

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal has revealed that his teammate Raphinha gave him the best advice he's ever had. The 17-year-old explained that he's found the Brazilian's words very useful while praising his empathy and concern for others.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have both been tremendous revelations for Barcelona this season, combining their efforts to strike fear into opposition defenses on both wings. The duo's incredible relationship has been well-demonstrated on the pitch but it seems they also get along outside it.

Speaking to ESPN (via Barca Blaugranes), the teenager revealed how the Brazilian gave him a much-needed advice that has really helped him.

"I think the best advice I ever received was from Raphinha," said the Spanish wonderkid. "It happened about two months ago. It was a message that really helped me a lot. No one had ever said anything like that to me.

“At that moment, I realized that it was something I needed and didn’t know. It was a message that I really appreciated from him. Raphinha showed a great side as a person and as a captain.

“Not everyone shows empathy and concern for others, even when everything seems fine. He was concerned about me at that moment, he asked how I was. The truth is that he helped me a lot,” he added.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have both secured incredible numbers for Barcelona this season. Yamal has bagged 14 goals and 22 assists for the Catalan giants in 47 appearances in all competitions while his colleague has a return of 30 goals and 23 assists in 49 games across all fronts.

The two players have been rated among Europe's top performers of the campaign so far and are receiving major backing for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

All eyes on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as Barcelona face Real Madrid in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona will go head-to-head with their eternal rivals Real Madrid this weekend for a chance to claim the season's Copa del Rey trophy. The highly anticipated face-off will take place at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on Saturday, April 26.

With Robert Lewandowski unable to participate due to an injury, Barcelona will be counting on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to inspire them in front of goal and claim an important victory that would take them one step closer to their treble ambitions.

The duo ran riot in each of the two El Classicos they've played this season, finding the back of net in both games. If they manage to perform at such a level again, Real Madrid's defenders will definitely have a lot of work to do on Saturday.

