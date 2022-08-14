"No one ever seems convinced" - Journalist says superstar midfielder is unlikely to join Manchester United or Arsenal 

Journalist Dean Jones has told This is Futbol that it is unlikely Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will join either Manchester United or Arsenal this summer.

There has been speculation that the Serbian midfielder could make the move to the Premier League with both United and the Gunners touted as being interested.

However, Jones doesn't believe the Lazio player will be making a transfer, saying:

"I just don’t think it will happen. I mean, it’s been talked about so many times like Manchester United and Arsenal and others."

Milinkovic-Savic is often linked with a move to the Premier League with each passing season but no move has occured.

Jones alludes to this saying:

“Anytime I check it out, no one ever seems convinced it’s actually going to happen, that he fancies the Premier League, that it will come together and it seems to be the case again right now.”

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MailOnline) reports that it is likely the Serb will remain with Lazio for yet another season.

He has been in impressive form during his stint at the Stadio Olimpico since arriving back in 2015 from Genk for £10.8 million.

The midfielder has made 294 appearances, scoring 58 goals and contributing 51 assists.

He has two years left on his current deal with Lazio.

Manchester United and Arsenal looking at midfield additions

United need new midfielders

Despite appearing to backtrack on interest in Milinkovic-Savic, both Manchester United and Arsenal are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements.

Certainly the Red Devils following their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13 which has shone a glaring light on the need for new midfielders.

The midfield partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay has been scrutinized for a long period.

Their performance in the season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion only further led to criticism.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is the club's top midfield transfer target but a potential deal still seems uncertain.

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot appears to be a more likely addition, with Manchester United reportedly agreeing a £15 million fee for the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side have made an impressive start to the season with two wins on the bounce, including a 4-2 win over Leicester City.

The Spaniard is still looking to bolster his options in midfield despite the arrival of Fabio Vieira from FC Porto.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is a target, however Arsenal are wary of paying a fee for a player who will be out of contract come next summer, as per football.london.

