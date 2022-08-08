Manchester United agree £15 million deal to complete 4th summer signing: Reports

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly on his way to join Manchester United. The Guardian reported that the Red Devils have an agreement with the Italian giants who have given their nod for the sale and are happy with the price being offered.

The France international is set to move for a transfer fee of £15 million, but it could rise with certain add-ons. Manchester United are still in the preliminary stages as far as Rabiot's personal terms like salary and duration of the contract are concerned, but there won't be an obstacle as such.

The report does mention that a final nod from his mother Veronique, who is also the midfielder's agent, is awaited before the the deal can be sealed. The Juventus midfielder will add a lot of experience and confidence to the Manchester United midfield. He has of played for top clubs like the Bianconeri and Paris Saint-Germain and won league titles at both those clubs.

A strong and competitive character like him could add some much-needed hunger and desire to the team. Rabiot has made 129 appearances in his three-year spell at Juventus and has also featured for the French national team 29 times.

Adrien Rabiot completed 2.49 progressive passes for Juventus last season, ranking him in the BOTTOM 12% of midfielders in Europe.



If I speak, I am in BIG trouble... 🫣🫣🫣 Adrien Rabiot completed 2.49 progressive passes for Juventus last season, ranking him in the BOTTOM 12% of midfielders in Europe.If I speak, I am in BIG trouble... 🫣🫣🫣 https://t.co/cqR87EhAAl

The Frenchman feels like a cheap alternative to Frenkie de Jong, who was Ten Hag's priority target for his rebuild at Manchester United. Despite chasing him for over two months, the Red Devils have failed to bring him to Old Trafford and it feels like they will have to do with whatever they can get now.

The Dutch manager must have realized by now that he will have to put in a lot of effort to restore United's high standards after suffering a defeat in his first Premier League fixture. Ten Hag's side lost their opening game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford by 2-1, in what was a rather disappointing display.

Liverpool legend left unimpressed by Rabiot's potential arrival at Manchester United

Former Liverpool ace-turned-pundit Graeme Souness believes the French midfielder is more or less a panic signing by the Red Devils. He does not rate Rabiot highly nor considers him a significant upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred.

While speaking to talkSPORT, Souness said:

"He was at PSG and ran down his contract and went to Juve. He’s not done it there. I’m not sure that’s much of an upgrade on what they’ve got there already. What it stinks of is if you are signing him at this time, he’s not your first choice. Maybe your second."

"It is 24 days to go until the window closes, one game gone, I think you are reacting to things now. That’s when you make mistakes.”

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United trying to add Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautović to an already unhappy dressing room: Manchester United trying to add Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautović to an already unhappy dressing room: https://t.co/ggLSgEIzso

