"No one expected it; it's a shame that he's leaving" - Darwin Nunez on Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has said that the club never saw the departure of longstanding boss Jurgen Klopp coming. The affable German left Anfield after an eventful nine seasons in charge.

Since assuming charge in late October 2015, Klopp transformed the Reds from a mid-table transitional side to one of the best in England and Europe. He won all possible titles at the club except the UEFA Europa League.

However, earlier this year, Klopp announced that he would leave at the end of the season, citing burnout. The decision, Nunez says, took the club by surprise, as few expected it (as per El Pais):

"We were all a little shocked by Klopp's departure. No one expected it. It is a shame that he is leaving. I personally would like him to leave in a big way , winning things, and it didn't happen that way. It's also a shame for the players. I wish him the best in the world."

Klopp's final season at Anfield ended with only the EFL Cup and a third-placed Premier League finish.

The Reds were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple but were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League to eventual champions Manchester United and Atalanta respectively.

How Darwin Nunez fared under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez arrived at Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 and has done a decent job under Jurgen Klopp. In 96 games across competitions, the 24-year-old has had 50 goal contributions - 33 goals and 17 assists.

In Klopp's final season in charge at Anfield in 2023-24, the Uruguayan contributed 18 goals and 13 assists in 54 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 11 goals and eight assists in 36 games - came in the league, where the Reds finished nine points behind champions Manchester City.

Nunez also scored five times in 10 games in the UEFA Europa League, where the Reds lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atalanta, including a 3-0 first-leg home loss. He also netted once each in the EFL Cup and FA Cup in eight combined games.