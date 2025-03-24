“No one is guaranteed a place in the England team” - Declan Rice names 2 players who could challenge Arsenal teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has shared his thoughts on teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly's England debut. He pointed out that the youngster will have to compete with the likes of Luke Shaw and Lewis Hall for the left-back position.

Lewis-Skelly earned his first senior England call up this month for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers under Thomas Tuchel. He started in their clash against Albania at Wembley on March 21. The 18-year-old scored in the 20th minute after being set up by Jude Bellingham. Harry Kane then added another in the 77th minute to secure a 2-0 win.

After the game, Declan Rice was asked about his Arsenal teammate and whether he could become England's first-choice left-back. The midfielder answered (via Now Arsenal):

“Look, we have so many good left-backs in this country. We can’t not mention Lewis Hall, who’s been unbelievable for Newcastle this year. [Luke] Shaw has been injured, but he’s been outstanding for England. No one is guaranteed a place in the England team. You need to be on it every time you come here. Myles is only 18—we can’t put that kind of pressure on him straight away, saying he’ll be England’s starter for the next 10 years. You don’t want to do that.”

“Just let him keep playing, keep enjoying his football, and I’m sure we’ll continue to see the best of him. If he stays hungry and keeps improving, he can definitely have a long career with England.”

Lewis-Skelly made his senior debut for Arsenal this season as well and has made 26 appearances.

Thomas Tuchel hints at position change for Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly

The youngster has mostly played as a left-back in his senior career for club and country so far. However, he moved into midfield in the second half for England against Albania and performed well.

After the game, the Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel said that Myles Lewis-Skelly could perform well as a central midfielder in the future. He said:

"In the second half he played as a No.8 or No.10. I think his very best position is where he plays for Arsenal in the left double six, the double six inverted role. He’s a fantastic footballer..."

"He’s very versatile and I think he can do a lot of things. We tried to play more conventional today because it’s easier to learn, we have many players from many different clubs, he did very well because he can adapt because he understands very quickly."

Lewis-Skelly could next feature for England on Monday when they take on Latvia at Wembley in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

