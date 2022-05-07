"No one needs to contact us" - Bundesliga club Director Of Football plays down rumors about Arsenal and Newcastle United target

Bayer Leverkusen Director of Football Simon Rolfes has told the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United to forget about contacting the Bundesliga side over Patrik Schick.

Schick, 26, is a transfer target for both the Gunners and the Tyneside outfit (via HITC) with the Czech having a fine season for Leverkusen.

The striker has hit a remarkable 22 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season. He is fast becoming one of Europe's most sought after centre-forwards.

However, Rolfes has played down talk that Schick could be headed to the Premier League.

The Leverkusen Director told BuliNews (via HITC):

“No one needs to contact us regarding Patrik. It’s normal for a top striker of his class to attract interest, but he will also play with us next season, that’s quite clear.”

"There's interest but he's key player for our plans". Patrik Schick "won't be sold this summer", Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes says: "Nobody needs to contact us for Patrik as he will play with us next season, that's very clear", he told Bild.

Schick rose to prominence during the European Championships last summer, putting in some eye-catching performances for Czech Republic.

He scored what many deem to be the best goal of the tournament against Scotland in the group stages. He lobbed the Scottish goalkeeper from way over 40 yards out. Schick was also the joint top scorer in the competition with Cristiano Ronaldo with five goals each.

His impressive form has continued for Leverkusen this season and not only are Arsenal and Newcastle admirers of the striker.

West Ham United and are also tracking the 25-year-old who has three years left on his current deal at the BayArena. Meanwhile, Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to sign him (via aforementioned report).

West Ham Central @WestHam_Central



Age: 26

Height: 6ft 3in



Bundesliga 21/22:

Apps: 25

: 22

Minutes per goal: 88

Outscoring Haaland



Bund overall (3 seasons):

Apps: 54

: 41



Czech record:

Apps: 33

: 17



EURO 2020:

Apps: 5

: 4



Needs to be our number one target.



Patrick Schick
Age: 26
Height: 6ft 3in
Bundesliga 21/22:
Apps: 25
Goals: 22
Minutes per goal: 88
Outscoring Haaland
Bund overall (3 seasons):
Apps: 54
Goals: 41
Czech record:
Apps: 33
Goals: 17
EURO 2020:
Apps: 5
Goals: 4

Arsenal and Newcastle targeting a centre-forward signing this summer

Alexandre Lacazette has lacked form

Both Premier League sides are in need of attacking reinforcements given their output this season. Arsenal have felt the loss of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was let go off in January due to fallout with manager Mikel Arteta.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have disappointed in the Gabonese striker's absence. Between them, they have scored just six goals in 43 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 #afc Arsenal are keeping tabs on Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old is only behind Robert Lewandowski for Bundesliga goals scored (20) this season. ( @Jeunesfooteux Arsenal are keeping tabs on Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move. The 26-year-old is only behind Robert Lewandowski for Bundesliga goals scored (20) this season. (@Jeunesfooteux) #afc https://t.co/VslDfHHz2v

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been on a resurgence under Eddie Howe since January. The side have risen out of the relegation spots and sitting comfortably in 10th spot.

However, they are still dealing with goalscoring issues with January signing Chris Wood failing to contribute in that department. The New Zealand striker has managed just two goals in 15 appearances since arriving at St James' Park.

Callum Wilson is the side's current top scorer with six Premier League goals to his name but he has had an injury hampered season.

He has managed just 15 appearances and therefore the Magpies' goalscoring burden has fallen on other areas of the team.

