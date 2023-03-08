"No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes statement about Bruno Fernandes' future as club captain

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will continue as his captain. The Portuguese attacker has been in the line of fire in the aftermath of the Red Devils' 7-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

Fernandes has been criticized for his performance at Anfield, seemingly asking to be substituted during the second half as his side was put to the sword. However, reports claim that the midfielder was asking for a substitution to be made quickly so United could get on with the game.

Many have called for Fernandes to be stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy amid his antics during the defeat to Liverpool. Manchester United legend Gary Neville branded him a 'disgrace' while commentating for Sky Sports. Despite this, Ten Hag is sticking by the Portuguese playmaker. He lauded Fernandes' leadership qualities (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes, definitely [still captain], I think he's playing a brilliant season, he's played an important role in the position that we are. He's giving energy to the team, running a lot with intensity, in the right way. He's pointing and coaching players, he's an inspiration for the whole team."

Ten Hag acknowledged that everybody makes mistakes and that he is happy to have Fernandes as captain in Harry Maguire's absence:

"No one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. I'm really happy to have Bruno Fernandes in my team and I'm happy with him as our captain with Harry not on the pitch."

Fernandes' Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford shared Ten Hag's sentiments over the midfielder. He said:

"I love playing with Bruno, as you can imagine. I think for a forward like me, he's the perfect player to play with. He's been a good leader for us, even when he's not been captain, which is always a good sign."

The former Sporting CP captain was enjoying a superb season before his disappointing outing against Liverpool. He has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists in 40 games across competitions.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright slams Manchester United's Fernandes for antics against Liverpool

Fernandes not only stirred up controversy with his gesture to the bench in the second half of Manchester United's Anfield mauling. He also drew criticism for arguing with the referee, Andy Madley, throughout. The Portuguese was also seen berating teammates and losing his head in a tense defeat for the Red Devils.

Wright was unimpressed with Fernandes' display when analyzing an incident when the midfielder fell to the floor following a minor collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold in search of a penalty. He said (via Sports JOE):

"I can't, honestly, that is laughable."

Asked if any Arsenal player would try these sorts of antics in a game, he responded:

"I don't think we would have a player like that in our dressing room. Because it's not good to have that type of guy in there because he's constantly moaning, he's not working. That wouldn't happen. It wouldn't happen."

Fernandes will look to put the Anfield misery behind him when Manchester United face Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 clash. The two sides battle at Old Trafford on Thursday (March 9).

