"No one's utilized it better than Jurgen Klopp" - Carragher shares reason why Liverpool can win league title ahead of Arsenal and Man City

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his take on why the Reds can win the Premier League ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Carragher said (via Football 365):

“I think since the five substitute rule has come in, no one’s utilized it better than Jurgen Klopp."

He pointed out the strengths of Arsenal and City in the process, saying:

"We spoke about Arsenal earlier on and you think how they can win the league. They’re the best defensively, Manchester City are probably the best team with the best individuals."

Returning to how Klopp uses his substitutes well, Carragher continued:

"But this (using five subs) is where Liverpool can win the league from the bench, because Klopp always uses five subs.”

He added:

“So it shows that the power from the bench, certainly in terms of scoring goals, and they’ve got players ready to come off the bench, they’ve got quality, and credit to Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool currently lead the league table with 63 points after 27 gameweeks. City are second with 62 points and Arsenal are third with 61.

Alexis Mac Allister praised for display in Liverpool's win against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool etched out a late 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, March 2. The Reds stole all three points late in the game when Darwin Nunez headed in Alexis Mac Allister's cross in the 98th minute.

Speaking to Premier League productions, Steve McManaman praised the Argentine midfielder's performance, saying (via HITC):

“I thought he had an excellent game. Sometimes, it gets lost when it’s 0-0. They dominated possession and I thought he hardly gave the ball away. He was one of the most impressive players for Liverpool. His cross for the goal was fantastic – a brilliant day and a brilliant result for Liverpool.”

Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a reported fee of £35 million. The versatile midfielder has mostly played as a holding man for the Reds, registering two goals and five assists in 31 games for the club.