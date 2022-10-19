"No one saw that coming" - Pundit makes bold claims about 'brilliant' Liverpool star

Tottenham Hotspur expert Joe Wenham has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Joe Gomez for his performance in his team's recent 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City.

The Reds handed Pep Guardiola's side their first Premier League defeat of the ongoing 2022-23 season at Anfield on Sunday, October 16.

After a competitive first half, Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 76th minute with an emphatic run and finish past an on-rushing Ederson.

Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by A goal you'll enjoy watching on repeat 🤩Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by @Sonos A goal you'll enjoy watching on repeat 🤩Here's every angle of Mo Salah's magnificent winner against Man City, presented by @Sonos 📹 https://t.co/QerOQh8gwz

Speaking to Football Insider, Wenham shared his thoughts on Liverpool's confident display of football against the reigning champions. He said:

"It was a big occasion and the fans got behind the team. I spoke last week and the quote that was taken was, 'Where has the Liverpool team of the last 36 months gone?'. Well, there it was. Attacking, exciting going forward."

Gomez, 36, started his fifth Premier League match on Sunday, filling in at centre-back in the absence of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip. He completed 45 passes, won one tackle, registered six clearances, won four duels and completed 10 recoveries during the contest.

Lauding Gomez's temperament to return to his best against Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, Wenham added:

"Joe Gomez, I thought was absolutely brilliant against Manchester City and he is a player who has come in for some stick. Up against a very, very high-quality of attacker, he managed to keep a clean sheet and look comfortable doing it."

Wenham asserted that the Reds could build positive momentum on the back of their victory after a sluggish start to the campaign. He said:

"It's the second time Liverpool have played City this season and in both games they have kept Erling Haaland very, very quiet. No one saw that coming but it's a great result for them and something they can really build on now."

Jurgen Klopp's side are next scheduled to take on West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday, October 19.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota breaks silence after suffering long-term calf injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has expressed his anguish after being ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a calf injury.

Taking to Twitter, the Portuguese ace wrote:

"After such a good night at Anfield, mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute, one of my dreams collapsed. I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You'll Never Walk Alone."

I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible

You'll Never Walk Alone After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsedI will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possibleYou'll Never Walk Alone After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way ! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed 💔 I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible 🙏 You'll Never Walk Alone https://t.co/gKssZSnLZ1

Jota, who arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million in the summer of 2020, has laid out five assists in eight games this season.

