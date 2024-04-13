“No one spoke to me after the game” - Ex-Barcelona star opens up on feeling after ruining Ronaldinho’s no-look pass

Andrea Orlandi has recalled the time he ruined a brilliant chance set up by Ronaldinho on his Barcelona debut.

Orlandi has played for clubs across the globe, including for ISL club Chennaiyin FC. He joined Barca as a promising teenager on a two-year loan from Deportivo Alaves.

While Orlandi primarily played for Barca's second team, he was regularly called up to first-team training by Frank Rijkaard. Orlandi, who was 20 at the time, revealed that he didn't necessarily perform too badly in training with a star-studded squad.

However, Orlandi bemoaned a chance he squandered on his first-team debut in a friendly against Saint-Etienne. He said (via Daily Star):

"It was a friendly away at Saint-Etienne. I came on for the last 30 minutes and didn't do anything, and basically I ruined a very good chance. Ronaldinho got past like three of four players, gave me the ball with a no-look pass, and then I just- I don't know what I did."

He added:

"I tried to shoot, and the ball went over. There was a net behind the goal, and it went over that net too. No one spoke to me after the game, and I felt like the smallest guy on earth in the shower. I was like 'oh my god; I don't belong here."

A look back at Ronaldinho's legendary Barcelona career

Brazilian icon Ronaldinho had a stellar career for club and country. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner arguably played his best football when playing for Barcelona.

He joined Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003 and went on to make 207 appearances across competitions, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists. He gave fans many memorable moments with his dazzling skills on the pitch.

Ronaldinho won five major trophies with Azulgrana, including two La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League. He also won the Ballon d'Or award in 2005.

Poll : Is Ronaldinho the most entertaining player ever? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion