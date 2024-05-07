"No one wants to get embarrassed" - Pundit explains why MLS defenders are afraid of coming up against Lionel Messi

Pundit Andrew Wiebe has explained why MLS defenders don't take on Lionel Messi. The Argentine talisman has been in scorching form this season, scoring 12 goals and 11 assists in 11 appearances across competitions for Inter Miami.

The former Barcelona #10 seems to be breaking records every time he steps onto the pitch in the MLS. In his last match against the NY Red Bulls, La Pulga had six goal contributions (1 goal and 5 assists) to make it 6-2 win for his side on May 4.

Talking at the MLS Wrap-Up, Andrew Wiebe claimed that defenders are simply too afraid to embarrass themselves by taking on Lionel Messi. Leo's stature and reputation are stopping MLS defenders from getting close to him and physically tackling him. Wiebe said:

"It’s the fear. Nobody wants to close in on Messi, no one wants to get embarrassed, but then all of a sudden he sits, he waits, he finds the angle, and that’s a connection [with Suarez] we have seen hundreds of times."

The last time a team had the guts to physically tackle Messi was when Inter Miami faced CF Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The physicality of the opponents broke the back of Inter Miami's attack, and Monterrey won 5-2 over two legs.

Lionel Messi gets '9th Ballon d'Or' shouts after bulldozing NY Red Bulls

Lionel Messi broke records and hearts at the Chase Stadium when he scored a record five assists and one goal within 45 minutes for Inter Miami. The Argentine #10 is already at the top of the goals and assists chart in the MLS this season and is looking unstoppable.

When La Pulga joined in 2023, Inter Miami were at the bottom of the league table. The same side currently leads the MLS table with 24 points from 12 games. Following Lionel Messi's performance, fans started giving a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or shouts to the Argentine on Twitter.

"Don’t care if this is MLS. This isn’t normal at his age. Messi is a madman," one fan pointed out.

"we’ll never see a player like lionel messi, ever again," another one exclaimed!

Indeed, Messi might become the first player outside Europe to win the Ballon d'Or last year. If the Argentine manages to win the Copa America this June and the MLS with Inter Miami, he can be a serious contender for the ninth Ballon d'Or!

However, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane have put in strong Champions League and domestic league performances. Such performances in Europe's top leagues might tip the scale in their favor.