5 star players whose contract expires in 2025

Top clubs are poised on high alert as the prospect of acquiring superstar players at bargain prices looms large this summer. With some players facing the possibility of becoming free agents next summer if contract negotiations stall, the transfer market is abuzz with anticipation.

The allure of signing high-caliber players for reduced fees or even on free transfers is undeniable, as evidenced by past instances like Toni Kroos' move from Bayern Munich reportedly for a mere €25 million with just a year remaining on his contract in 2014. Such examples abound, highlighting the potential value to be found in the market.

As clubs weigh their options and strategize their transfer approaches, the summer window promises to be a captivating spectacle. In this article, we'll delve into five players who could potentially depart their current clubs this summer as their contracts approach expiration in 2025.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract ends in 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a true son of Liverpool, finds himself in a contract limbo, yet to extend his tenure with his beloved club beyond 2025. Despite his instrumental role in Liverpool's trophy-laden journey, a formal contract offer has not yet graced the negotiation table, especially amidst the uncertainty surrounding the managerial position with Arne Slot's appointment still pending confirmation.

Since his debut in 2016, notably in a League Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Alexander-Arnold has ascended to the echelons of Premier League history, solidifying his status as one of the finest right-backs of his generation. His achievements adorn the annals of Liverpool's illustrious history, having triumphed in every conceivable competition.

While his exceptional talent has drawn admiration from the likes of Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold also shoulders the added responsibility of serving as vice-captain for Liverpool, adding another layer of complexity to his contract negotiations.

As the summer approaches, Liverpool faces a pivotal juncture, tasked with the challenge of securing the future of arguably the world's premier right-back. The upcoming months promise intrigue as the Reds endeavor to ensure Alexander-Arnold remains an indelible part of their storied journey.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has not shown any indications of extending his contract

Kevin De Bruyne's recent struggles with injuries have been a cause for concern, sidelining him for a significant portion of the current campaign. Despite these setbacks, the Belgian maestro has once again demonstrated his immense value to Manchester City, tallying an impressive four goals and 12 assists.

For over eight years, De Bruyne has been a cornerstone of City's success, showcasing his brilliance on the pitch time and time again. His contributions have been nothing short of exceptional, earning him a revered status among the City faithful.

Notably, De Bruyne recently celebrated a long-awaited triumph in the UEFA Champions League, albeit amidst injury woes, as City clinched victory with a decisive goal from Rodri. However, De Bruyne's contract with the club is set to expire in 2025, prompting speculation about his future at the Etihad.

In light of this, Manchester City finds themselves at a crossroads, with decisions looming regarding De Bruyne's contract extension or potentially grooming a successor like Jamal Musiala, whose current contract extends beyond De Bruyne's.

The choice between retaining De Bruyne's invaluable experience or ushering in a new era with a talent like Musiala will undoubtedly captivate the attention of Pep Guardiola and City supporters alike.

#3 Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool will be eager to extend Van Dijk's contract

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk recently shed light on his future with the club, acknowledging the impending transition period and his integral role within it.

In his statement, Van Dijk expressed his contentment with life at Liverpool, emphasizing his deep affection for the club and its significance in his journey. His attachment to Liverpool is palpable, evident in his commitment and passion both on and off the pitch.

As Van Dijk approaches the age of 33 ahead of the next season, there arises a discrepancy with Liverpool's renowned data-driven approach, which typically favors younger talents. However, despite his advancing years, retaining the services of the towering Dutch defender remains paramount for the Reds.

Despite occasional dips in form, the Dutch defender continues to showcase his enduring quality, maintaining a high level of performance. While the prospect of interest from prestigious clubs like Bayern Munich or Barcelona looms, Van Dijk's loyalty to Liverpool may face a test.

Should such offers materialize, the decision on Van Dijk's part will undoubtedly be intriguing. Whether to remain at Liverpool, where he has flourished, or pursue a new chapter abroad, will reflect not only on his footballing ambitions but also on his enduring bond with the club and its supporters.

#2 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are keen on extending Salah's stay at the club.

Mohamed Salah found himself the subject of serious interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad reportedly tabling a staggering £150 million bid. However, Liverpool swiftly rebuffed the offer, underlining their resolve to retain their prized asset.

Despite experiencing a slight downturn in form recently, the Egyptian maestro has maintained an impressive record, notching 19 goals and providing 10 assists in 30 Premier League outings this season. Such statistics underscore Salah's enduring impact and value to the Reds' cause.

With his contract set to expire in 2025, Salah has conveyed no inclination to depart the club this summer, as reported by David Ornstein. Despite approaching the age of 31, Liverpool is eager to secure his long-term future, recognizing his pivotal role in the team's tactical setup and his unparalleled ability to both score and create goals.

As negotiations for a potential contract extension loom, Liverpool will be keen to cement Salah's status as a cornerstone of their continued success, ensuring that his talent and influence continue to grace Anfield for years to come.

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could be available this summer

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami last summer marked a significant chapter in his illustrious career, but far from signaling his swan song, it merely opened the door to new possibilities. Despite plying his trade in the MLS, Messi continues to defy age and expectations, showcasing his enduring brilliance on the pitch.

In just 11 appearances, the Barcelona legend has made a profound impact, tallying an impressive 23 goal contributions, with 12 goals to his name and 11 assists for his teammates. Such remarkable statistics underscore Messi's timeless talent and his ability to dominate proceedings regardless of his surroundings.

While David Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami, will undoubtedly endeavor to retain Messi's services, the allure of a return to European football might beckon for the World Cup winner. Despite entering the latter stages of his thirties, Messi remains unfazed by the prospect of seizing a significant opportunity should it arise.

A potential move back to Barcelona or other European giants could tantalize the diminutive Argentine, although any such transfer seems unlikely to materialize this summer. Nonetheless, as Messi approaches the twilight of his career, a shift away from the United States could indeed be on the horizon for the 36-year-old maestro, setting the stage for yet another captivating chapter in his storied journey.