“No one will be able to afford him" - Gabby Agbonlahor believes no club would be able to buy Arsenal target in January

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor does not believe any results would come out of Arsenal's ardent pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. With blunt honesty, the former Aston Villa frontman claimed that even a club with Arsenal's purchasing clout would find it difficult to sign the Nigerian striker.

Agbonlahor revealed that prying Osimhen from the clutches of Napoli would require an exorbitant fee that would be problematic for even the wealthiest clubs in Europe. He said (via HITC):

“No one will be able to afford him [Osimhen], he’ll be something silly, £140/150million.”

This disheartening revelation emerges amidst Arsenal's evident enthusiasm for strengthening their attack with the 24-year-old attacker. Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly been keenly observing Osimhen's evolving stature at Napoli and deliberating internally on the possibility of making a high-profile bid.

The London-based club, according to reports from The Sun, are not alone in their pursuit, as they find themselves jostling for his services with Chelsea and Manchester United. The Gunners Sporting Director Edu has reportedly been in direct talks with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis to ascertain the possibility of a potential deal.

Osimhen has started the 2023-24 season in fine form, scoring six and assisting one goal in 10 games across competitions for the defending Serie A champions.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry says Gunners goalkeeper should evaluate his future

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has dropped some candid career advice for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Henry advised the England international to contemplate a departure from the north London giants, mirroring the decision made by his predecessor Bernd Leno, who transferred to Fulham in 2022.

The France legend said on the Rest is Football podcast (via Tribal Football):

“I am not the coach of Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta went to get a guy [Raya] that he thinks will win him the title. [Aaron] Ramsdale was seen as the guy to get us in the top four again, and Bernd Leno went to Fulham.

“That is the story of football. I can understand with the new generation but there is something that will never change at a big club, you have got to compete. If you don’t compete, someone is going to come.”

This advice comes after Ramsdale's status as Mikel Arteta's undisputed first-choice custodian was eclipsed by David Raya. Ramsdale cemented himself as the guardian of the Gunners' net, edging out Leno and tallying an impressive 14 clean sheets in 37 appearances in the 2021-22 season.

The former Sheffield United goalkeeper's performances were instrumental in propelling them into UEFA Champions League qualification. However, the pecking order has changed in recent weeks after Raya's initial £3 million loan move from Brentford in the summer.