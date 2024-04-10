“No player likes that” - Craig Burley identifies what Leandro Trossard is ‘suffering’ from at Arsenal despite goal vs Bayern Munich

Football pundit Craig Burley has tried to explain why Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard is struggling to start games for the Gunners despite a series of impressive displays off the bench.

The Belgium international came to Arsenal's rescue in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Bayern Munich at the Emirates. He scored an important equalizer in the 76th minute to ensure that his side came out with a 2-2 draw.

It was an impressive display from the 28-year-old Belgian as he took his overall goal tally for the season to 13.

Meanwhile, ESPN pundit Burley claimed that Trossard deserved to start more games. But Mikel Arteta's decision to play his preferred attacking front-three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz has made it difficult for the Belgian.

Speaking on ESPN, Burley said:

"Arteta prefers Martinelli, Havertz, Saka or Jesus Havertz, Saka [as the front three] up until tonight. Where else are you going to put him [Trossard] there? If you have got Jorginho and Declan Rice, you've got Martin Odegaard as the playmaker. Then there's no where for him to go and that's one of the reasons [why he doesn't start more games]."

He continued:

"Whether he likes it or not he has been arguably one of the best players in England in making a difference coming off the bench. No player likes that. He's had a few run out in the starting lineup and he hasn't played badly.

"But I think he's suffering from a natural wild player in Saka, natural white player in Martinelli. And then the more physical, call it a false-nine or a number nine, Kai Havertz. There's no way really for him to go in until Arteta needs to make a change."

Leandro Trossard's starts compared to other Arsenal forwards this season

The Belgium international has been majorly used off the bench this season by head coach Mikel Arteta. Trossard has started just 18 out of the 37 games played across all competitions this season. In them, he has managed 13 goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, Saka has started 38 games for the Gunners this season. Havertz has started 34, with Martinelli starting 28 for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if Trossard's performance against Bayern Munich will be able to earn him a start in Arsenal's next game against Aston Villa this weekend.

Poll : Should Trossard start against Aston Villa? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion